Twitter goes crazy for Adele & # 39; skinny & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

British pop singer Adele is in vogue after posting a picture of herself on her social media, and she is now skinny.

The singer posted a photo of herself in a short black dress, and the once bigger singer has lost a lot of weight.

"Thanks for the birthday love. I hope you are all safe and sound during this crazy time," the post captioned. "I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You really are our angels ♥ ️2020 okay, bye, thanks x,quot;

