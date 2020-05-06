Twitter goes crazy for Adele & # 39; skinny & # 39;

British pop singer Adele is in vogue after posting a picture of herself on her social media, and she is now skinny.

The singer posted a photo of herself in a short black dress, and the once bigger singer has lost a lot of weight.

"Thanks for the birthday love. I hope you are all safe and sound during this crazy time," the post captioned. "I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You really are our angels ♥ ️2020 okay, bye, thanks x,quot;

The singer separated from husband businessman / philanthropist Simon Konecki in April 2019. They share with Angelo, their 7-year-old son.

After her breakup, she said she would focus on herself.

"For the first time in a decade, I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once … Learning to REALLY love yourself is like this, and I just realized that that's more than enough ", said. at the time.

This is how Twitter responded to your recent photo.