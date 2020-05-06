Tua Tagovailoa's number 1 jersey will soon be the Dolphins' first

The Dolphins made Tua Tagovailoa their first pick in last month's NFL Draft. He is expected to be their No. 1 quarterback for a long time. And you will begin your professional soccer journey with the first uniform number of your class.

Tagovailoa was assigned No. 1 by the team Tuesday when the Dolphins announced numbers for all of their newcomers. From this illustration, the former Alabama star will look stylish in Miami's aqua and nautical orange:

That is also a historical image, because Tagovailoa will become the first quarterback in franchise history to wear No. 1 every time he takes the field. The QBs with the lowest number in Miami to snap are Josh Rosen and Joey Harrington (3).

Hmmmm, 1 + 3.. . Yes, there was no way that Tagovailoa would use his college number (13) with his new professional team, because, well, Dan Marino. However, it still has one of the digits. Rosen has the other one (because yes, it's still on the list).

If we look at close range, Tagovailoa has an excellent chance of becoming the Dolphins 'No. 1 best, mainly because very few players have used it (four, according to the 2019 Dolphins' media guide) and all of them were kickers. Gamblers The last No. 1 before Tagovailoa was kicker Cody Parkey in 2017.

However, he will have to work to become the most popular number 1. He has to overshadow the late Garo Yepremian, the kicker of the Dolphins' championship teams in the early 1970s. Yepremian was originally from Cyprus and was therefore decidedly not a quarterback, so much so that he became a a legend when he attempted a pass during a Super Bowl.

The Dolphins are counting on Tagovailoa to lead them to a Super Bowl with their arm, like their QB1.