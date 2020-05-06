Trump doesn't like the massive death toll from coronavirus, so he's naturally denying the numbers.

Image: Getty

President Trump He's a boy with the numbers. He likes high approval ratings, he likes a booming stock market, and he likes women who are "tens." He likes numbers that inflate his already-bursting ego beyond its breaking point. But there is a number that you don't like right now, and you can't escape it: 71,000, the approximate number of Americans who have died from COVID-19.

This staggering figure would compel any competent leader to take aggressive steps to counter the virus, especially given the fact that just a few weeks ago, Trump said who expected a total of 65,000 covid-19 deaths in the United States from the final of the pandemic. But Trump is not a competent leader, so instead of confronting the reality of this issue head-on, encouraging states not to reopen, making sure hundreds of thousands of Americans are screened by covid-19 every week, he is assuming the numbers are wrong

Axios reports that Trump "has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are calculated, suggesting that the actual numbers are actually lower." Apparently many of his top aides agree with him. However, actual scientists suspect that the number of covid-19 deaths in the United States is actually higher than the official reports suggest.

Since New scientist:

Reported coronavirus deaths are typically seriously ill people who have tested positive for coronavirus in a hospital. However, many people who have died may not have been tested, especially those who died at home or in a nursing home.

AND this, from the New York Times:

But the overall death numbers offer a more complete picture of the pandemic, the researchers say, especially since most countries report only Covid-19 deaths that occur in hospitals. "Any number reported on any given day will be a huge understatement," said Tim Riffe, a demographer at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Germany. "In many places, the pandemic has lasted long enough that there has been enough time for late death records to come in, giving us a more accurate picture of what the mortality really was."

But try to explain this to Trump, a man who is more involved in appear competent have to be really competent

At least there is a silver lining: Republicans are afraid to maintain their control of the Senate, a scenario that would have been an absolute dream for Democrats just a few months ago. According to new surveys In states with competitive races in the Senate, enthusiasm for Republican competitors has waned and Democrats are on the rise.

For example, in North Carolina, Democratic candidate Cal Cummings he's hitting the sitting Republican senator Thom Tillis by nine points. In Montana, Democratic Governor Steve Bullock He has an eight-point lead against current Republican Senator Steve Daines. And in Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly he's also enjoying an eight-point lead against the current Republican senator Martha McSally. Republican senator Susan Collins It is also not certain: his Democratic competitor, Sara Gideon, currently leads the polls by 2.5 points.

There are still five months to go until the 2020 elections, and if this year has taught us anything, it is that literally anything can happen. This is not the time for Democrats to feel comfortable, but is An excellent opportunity to sigh happily, even briefly, about the fact that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell He's probably incredibly screwed up right now.

