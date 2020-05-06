Trump Administrator's Failed Pandemic Response Detailed In Whistleblower Complaint

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



A new complaint report by a former US health official. USA It details how the Trump administration's COVID-19 response was hampered by cronyism and denial about the severity of the virus. The 89-page complaint filed by Rick Bright, an immunology expert who led the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) until he says he was forced to leave his post, provides insight into the Trump administration's approach to public health before and during the pandemic.

From the spring of 2017 until his "involuntary removal,quot; last month, "HHS (Health and Human Services) leadership pressured Dr. Bright and BARDA to ignore the experts' recommendations and instead award lucrative contracts. based on political connections and cronyism, "said the complaint. "Dr. Bright repeatedly clashed with (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert) Kadlec and other HHS leaders about the outsized role played by John Clerici, an industry consultant for pharmaceutical companies with a longstanding connection to Dr. Kadlec , in awarding government contracts. "

For example, Bright in 2017 opposed a push "to extend a contract with Mr. Clerici's client, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, that an IPR (review in progress) had concluded should expire without further funding. In trying to justify the extension of this Failed Contract, Mr. Clerici emphasized that the CEO of Aeolus was a "wild card,quot; and a friend of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Trump and Senior Advisor to the President. Dr. Bright held firm to this contract, leading to to some discord between him and the HHS leadership. "

In the fall of 2019, Bright says he "rejected Dr. Kadlec's pressure to invest millions of dollars in EIDD-2801, a drug developed at Emory University by an old friend of Dr. Kadlec. EIDD-2081 was introduced as a "miracle cure,quot; for influenza, Ebola and almost all other viruses, despite the fact that the developer had not yet conducted clinical trials and no data had been collected to demonstrate the efficacy or safety of the drug in humans. "

In February 2020, the manufacturers of EIDD-2801 "were once again seeking funding for the drug, this time as a treatment for COVID-19." Bright says he fought the $ 100 million request in part because "Emory had not yet completed the clinical trials for which he had received nearly $ 30 million in NIH and DOD funds." Finally, "the award was not made prior to Dr. Bright's departure from BARDA."

In a statement to the New York Times, Clerici said "unequivocally,quot; denied wrongdoing and that "it is sad that during a pandemic, Dr. Bright and his team have chosen to distract people like Dr. Kadlec, who are critical of the answer,quot;. , with politically motivated accusations. The record is clear that his allegations are false and it will be proven that he is. "

Trump's drive for chloroquine

Bright's complaint report, citing many internal emails and in-person meeting events, was filed with the United States Office of Special Counsel. Among other things, the complaint delves into the curious case of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that President Donald Trump repeatedly promoted as a coronavirus treatment despite lack of evidence. (The FDA has since issued a warning about the drug, saying that "it should be limited to clinical trial settings or to the treatment of certain hospitalized patients.")

"In an apparent effort to achieve a short-term political victory for the Administration during the growing health crisis, the ASPR Office (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response) lobbied BARDA to promote the malaria drug chloroquine as a therapeutic agent for COVID-19, despite a clear lack of scientific support, "said the whistleblower complaint.

Bright and another concerned colleague negotiated a compromise in which the drug would remain "in the hands of healthcare professionals and out of the public," ensuring that "the drugs were administered to patients only under the close supervision of a physician and that they were known to be infected with the virus. "

"Despite the negotiated commitment, the Administration continued to push for expanded and unsupervised access to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, in flagrant violation of the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) issued by its own FDA and regardless of risk to the public American,quot;. Complaint said.

Bright's complaint continued:

On April 4, 2020, hours after President Trump again promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 during a White House press conference, HHS Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD instructed the FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, Deputy Chief Logistics Officer, Joint Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral John Polowczyk and Dr. Kadlec to mobilize the nation's supply chain to "flood NY and NJ with courses of (hydroxychloroquine) treatment " Admiral Giroir issued this instruction based on orders from the White House. In addition, Mr. Gaynor had been instructed by the FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn, to distribute hydroxychloroquine to pharmacies across the country, even though the USA did not provide for the outpatient use of the drug.

HHS announced its acceptance of a donation of 3 million Bayer hydroxychloroquine pills, and the drug was "imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA," the complaint said.

Bright revealed details to journalist

Bright finally concluded that "he had exhausted all avenues to alert government officials, who refused to listen or take appropriate action to accurately inform the public,quot; and that "his only remaining avenue was to share his concerns with a journalist who He had been contacted and understood the specific problem and risks associated with these medications and who had already gathered substantial information from multiple sources. "

Bright "provided information to a journalist about the specific danger to public health and safety caused by the Administration's decision to release these untested medications for use by the general public," the complaint said. The journalist was Katherine Eban, whose Reuters article on April 16 revealed internal emails about the Trump administration's chloroquine boost.

"HHS leadership, including Secretary (HHS) (Alex) Azar and Dr. Kadlec, were already seeking the removal of Dr. Bright because of other issues he had raised about fraud, waste and abuse, but decided to remove him as Director from BARDA a few days after the article on chloroquine was published because they suspected he was the source, "Bright's complaint said.