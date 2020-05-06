Tristan "Mack Wilds,quot; reveals his 5-month-old daughter with girlfriend Christina Hammond on the new cover of Essence magazine

When it comes to giving fans an exclusive look at their kids, celebrities often go to the covers of magazines to share the first images, and Tristan "Mack,quot; Wilds is the last to do so. Tristan finally decided to give his fans an official look at his new girl on the latest cover of Essence magazine.

Tristan "Mack,quot; Wilds, 30, surprised fans a few months ago when he announced that he was a first-time parent, however, that's where the announcement ended. He did not show photos of his new baby or reveal his name … until now. Covering 50th In the anniversary edition of Essence magazine, Tristan, his girlfriend Christina Hammond and their baby Tristyn Naomi Wilds, 5 months, are a perfect family.

In December 2019, Tristan revealed the paternity news via Instagram after a dark period that he now says "just made me feel like I had to be so much stronger." I had to grow and strengthen myself a lot to be ready to take care of this little one. ”

Tristan and Christina first met 15 years ago while on the set of their first major performance, HBO's "The Wire," and are now finally parents after Christina's previous miscarriage.

Speaking about being a new father, Tristan said this:

"There is a certain tenderness when you are raising a girl. You still have to be tough, but ultimately, when you are raising a girl, you are raising the closest thing we have to God."

He also talks about Christina, saying:

“Everyone says that his wife is his rib. But she is my spine. In this business, it's as if, if you don't have a backbone, you're a gutted fish. "

As for what's next for Tristan, well, he reportedly has several projects underway that fans can soon look forward to.

