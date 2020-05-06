Trina responds after Khia suggests she would take victory in a knock-to-knock battle

If there's one thing everyone should know about Trina now, it's that if you come for her, she'll come back 10 times stronger! While she says she will not be targeting the "peasants," Trina has a few words for Khia, who suggested that she could defeat the Baddest B * tch in a hitting battle.

Trina says that there is a criterion that people must meet to come looking for her! She makes it known that she is royalty, and everyone needs to talk when it comes to her.

"Everyone knows me. I am a queen, this is called royalty, "she says." I am not coming down from my throne without tramps, without chicks under me, and no one who has not worked as hard as I have worked for anything. "

She continues saying:

“So when you guys, or whatever you want to be, call me saying you want to fight, first of all make sure you have 10 hits. Make sure you have enough records, make sure you're at my level if you think you want to come face to face with me because you can't. Let's make it very clear. "

Khia was also very clear with her message! In a clip suggesting that Khia and Trina were fighting, Khia replied, “Wanna fight bitch? I got 285 hits to put a ** on you.

Who did you face in a battle between the two, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!