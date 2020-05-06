Tribeca Studios, iHeartRadio in & # 39; Fierce & # 39; Podcast Partnership – Up News Info

Tribeca Studios is immersed in podcasting in association with iHeartMedia, and has joined a new series called Fierce about formidable women in history.

The branded production and entertainment arm of Tribeca Enterprises, father of the flagship film festival, is launched. Fierce today (May 6). New episodes are released weekly through June 17 on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple, and other platforms.

The series was conceived to shed light "on ferocious women who have not been given due weight by history," Tribeca said. In each episode, journalist and author Jo Piazza tells the story of the life of a historical figure, and then connects the legacy of each subject with a modern woman he interviews.

Episode 1, CLementine Paddleford: The Woman Who Revolutionized Food Writing, Celebrates a forgotten food journalist who elevated the craft of the mundane to an art form and taught herself to fly an airplane so she could report on food across the country and around the world. Piazza interviews food writer Yasmin Khan, whose books on Middle Eastern cuisine include The saffron tales and Zaitoun.

%MINIFYHTML36fb8977c60ab66795d720308e8dfc5314%

His other themes include Cheng I Sao, a successful pirate in the South China Sea; Phillis Wheatley, a house slave in Boston who became the first African American woman to publish a book of poetry; the first Hollywood director Dorothy Arzner; Harvard mathematician and pioneering computer programmer Grace Hopper; Sarah Breedlove (Madame CJ Walker), the first black magnate to create a best-selling hair tonic; transgender pioneer Christine Jorgensen; and Jeannette Ranking, the first woman to serve in Congress as a representative – for Montana – in 1916.