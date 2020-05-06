Tribeca partners with AT,amp;T and IMAX to launch a series of summer movies

Movie theaters across the country are closed, but some drive-ins are seeing a resurgence in the wake of social distancing practices. Now, Tribeca Enterprises (the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival), IMAX, and AT,amp;T are partnering to bring a series of summer movies to as many theaters as possible in the United States.

Tribeca Drive-In will present a curated selection of old and new movies, along with special music and sporting events, according to a press release. The series begins June 25, though scheduling information, including specific city dates and movies to be shown, is not yet available. According to the companies, more information will be available in the coming weeks. The series will use IMAX's digital remastering process to improve the image and sound quality of movies shown in theaters.

"I know that many drive-ins really appreciate the opportunity to work with the Tribeca Enterprises team."

Throughout the series, Tribeca will work with local suppliers to support small businesses. Self-service theaters have large community components, and the series wants to make sure those communities are represented to make it feel unique. Tribeca Enterprises, AT,amp;T and IMAX hope that people's pent-up demand to get out of the house and watch movies in a community setting will propel people to theaters.

About 5 to 10 percent of movie theater owners nationwide are seeing increases in income, Jim Kopp, managing secretary of the United Drive-In Theater Owners Association (UDITOA), told CNBC. But it is still a relatively small number. Several theaters have faced forced closings in states that prohibit mass gatherings at this time.

Just under 10 percent of drive-in theaters in the United States have remained open, John Vincent, president of UDITOA told CNN. Despite the theaters remaining open, the concession stands have been closed and additional protocols for social distancing are being implemented. Theaters may be open for business, but one of the crucial ways those theaters earn revenue (by selling concessions) remains low. Teaming up with companies like IMAX and AT,amp;T could help more theaters reopen and boost business in theaters that are currently operating.

The big question is whether the new movies from studios like Disney, Warner Bros. (owned by AT,amp;T) and Universal will be available for theaters this summer. Many movies have been delayed until later in the year, and some moved a full year to the 2021 release dates. Two of the first movies to be released this summer, Beginning and Mulan in July, it could still face delays if the studios (Warner Bros. and Disney, respectively) don't believe the audience is there. If that's the case, theaters may have to rely on repertoire programming, smaller independent films, and special events to get people's cars to the lots instead of big-budget images.