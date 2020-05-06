Tribeca Enterprises Joins IMAX, AT&T in Drive-In Theater Series – Up News Info

Coming soon to a nearby drive-in theater: a drive-in theater.

Tribeca Enterprises, in association with IMAX and AT&T, today announced plans for Tribeca Drive-In, a series of films set to be released this summer in theaters and other exclusive venues across the country. The Limited Engagement Series is designed to "provide families with a safe and comfortable entertainment experience in cities and towns across the country as the nation takes steps to get out of the Coronavirus blockades."

With a curated selection of new, classic, and independent films, as well as special music and sporting events, Tribeca Drive-In opens on Thursday, June 25. Schedule, ticket information and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Related story HBO Max pacts with Hulu, building up another distribution agreement before launch

"At a time when people are eager to connect and meet again after months of social estrangement, we are embracing the spirit of Tribeca across the country by creating a safe environment where the public can meet and enjoy the feeling of connection found by going to the movies, "said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival.

%MINIFYHTML173e1924973aacba19f8141985bcce2712%

Tribeca Enterprises and Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro described the project as a way of "reinventing a classic cinema experience for communities to enjoy together safely. "

IMAX will serve as the series' leading technology partner, using its digital remastering process to enhance the image and sound of movie presentations. The company will provide equipment and technical support, and will organize the program with Tribeca Enterprises. The announcement says that IMAX will extract some content from its own library.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said: “We are proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed some light on this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to returning to open. theaters around the world. "

"I know that many automata really appreciate the opportunity to work with Ms. Rosenthal and the Tribeca Enterprises team to bring content to our screens in this much-needed environment," said John Vincent, President of United Drive-In Theater Owners Association.

For each Drive-In event, Tribeca will work with local providers for each Drive-In presentation. The series will run throughout the summer in cities across the country.

Schedule updates will be posted on tribecafilm.com.