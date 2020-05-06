Trevor Noah Sides in the Civil War "Mask / Without Mask" – Up News Info

Why do so many Americans balk at wearing a mask in public? Trevor Noah asked. "Maybe they just want to show off that pasty quarantine skin," he said.

Or maybe it's because they take their cues from our leaders, he said, pointing out President Trump's comments and actions to Vice President Mike Pence to several politicians who have no excuses, including an Ohio representative who said he would not use one because of religious objections.

"I don't know if going out without a mask is a way to honor God. But it's definitely a way to get to know him earlier," Noah said, adding, "Look, I don't understand how a public health issue like wearing a mask became so politicized. "

But, he added, "Right now, the United States is at war with the coronavirus. If you don't have a mask, you are fighting on the other side."