Tom Hardy is unrecognizable as Al Capone in upcoming biopic

Tom Hardy will soon star in the famous gangster Al Capone in the upcoming biopic. Capone, and a new photo of the 42-year-old actor with full old-age makeup shows that he is almost unrecognizable on paper.

Photographer Greg Williams recently posted Hardy's photo as Capone on Instagram, and in caption he wrote that Hardy's "amazing makeup,quot; was courtesy of artist Audrey Doyle. Williams also noted that Capone – which is directed by Josh Trank – will be out soon.

In the photo, Hardy's old age makeup is completed with wrinkles and scars as the actor holds a lit cigar between his lips. The film focuses on the "untold story,quot; of Capone's later years, and looking at the makeup, one would think that Capone died in his 80s or 90s. But Capone died at the age of 48, and Hardy's makeup shows how much his outlaw life cost him, plus ten years in prison.

Capone battled dementia towards the end of his life, and that fact combined with his violent history haunted him in his later years. He died in 1947 of cardiac arrest after suffering a stroke. While running the Chicago Outfit, his organized crime syndicate, Capone earned nicknames such as "Scarface,quot; and "Public Enemy No. 1,quot;.

Trank released the first trailer for Capone last month, which showed Hardy's shocking transformation into the prohibition era crime boss. The film, which originally had the title Fonzo – It also stars Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Cardellini.

Hardy has a story of completely transforming for the roles of the film. In 2012, he increased his volume, changed his voice, and covered his face with a mask for Bane's character in The dark knight rises.

In 2015, Hardy did it again when he co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio in The reborn. As fans know, Hardy made a bet with DiCaprio on whether Hardy would receive an award nomination for his performance in the movie.

Tom Hardy ended up receiving an Oscar nomination, which resulted in him getting a tattoo on his right bicep that says "Leo knows it all."

Ad

Capone It will launch digitally, and will also be available through Redbox on May 12.



Post views:

0 0