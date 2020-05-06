Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) was rated Hufflepuff at Pottermore and TBH makes perfect sense

I bet your father will find out about this.
If you don't follow Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, on Instagram, you should. It is fun, artistic and has a very cute dog.
Regardless, it appears that Tom recently signed up for the official Wizarding World (formerly Pottermore) website, and was shocked when he was classified at his home.
When you sign up for the new site, of course, you are classified in one of the four Hogwarts houses. Then Tom published his results …
First off, Evanna Lynch, also known as Luna Lovegood, noted that Tom had his passport named Draco Malfoy, who is cute:
But sadly (and perhaps because of Draco), Tom didn't seem very happy with his Hufflepuff result, calling it "a sad day,quot;.
But honestly, you should have seen it coming! I mean, Tom posts silly videos like this of him trying a "kettle challenge," which is a VERY Hufflepuff thing.
He really likes photography, which feels super on the mark for a Hufflepuff.
He makes homemade soup (and wears Potter-themed oven mitts), which is SO Hufflepuff.
And it seems that he is always ready for a small meeting between friends.
So maybe Tom just needs to learn to love and accept his inner Hufflepuff. It is the best house anyway.
