Tom Cruise to work with NASA on first movie filmed in space, says NASA

NASA is working with Tom Cruise to shoot the first film shot in space, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. The details of the project are unclear, but Bridenstine says the film will take place aboard the International Space Station.

Bridenstine did not say how Cruise will participate in the adventure, but a NASA spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Cruise will launch into space and remain aboard the ISS. Cruise is known for performing increasingly impressive stunts in his recent films, including grabbing the side of an Airbus A400 when it takes off in 2015. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. It's hard to think of a trick more difficult to perform than making a movie in space.

News of a possible collaboration between Cruise and NASA was first reported by Deadline. The report says Cruise was working with SpaceX to shoot the film, although neither NASA nor SpaceX have confirmed that speculation. SpaceX announced in February that it will launch four private citizens to orbit the Earth in late 2021 or early 2022. Passengers will fly in SpaceX's newly developed Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is slated to fly its first NASA astronauts to the International Space Station later this month.

When asked for comment, NASA declined to provide further details. "We will say more about the project at the appropriate time," said a NASA spokesman. The edge. "Anything else would be premature." Hours later, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Bridenstine: "It should be a lot of fun!"

Update May 6, 11:40 a.m. ET: This post has been updated to include additional reports from CNN.

Update May 5, 8:08 PM ET: This post was updated to include a statement from NASA and a tweet from Elon Musk.