Tom Cruise teams up with Elon Musk and NASA to film in space

The NASA administrator confirms that the actor in & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39; is discussing filming a movie on the International Space Station with Musk's SpaceX.

Tom Cruise You are taking a space-themed movie to the next level by shooting an upcoming movie in outer space. The "Jack reacher"Star has partnered with SpaceX, the rocket company started by Elon Musk, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to film the feature film project on the International Space Station.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed Tuesday, May 5, that there have been discussions with the 57-year-old Hollywood star about filming in space. The agency, however, declined to disclose more details. "Not at this time," wrote Matthew Rydin, Mr. Bridenstine's press secretary, in an email. "We will say more about the project at the appropriate time."

Up News Info first reported the news about Cruise's space-themed film, which will be the first narrative film to be shot in outer space. The site said it would be an action-adventure film, but not part of the "Mission: Impossible" film series the actor has starred in since 1996.

It is also noted that the project is still in its early stages and no film studio has yet been attached.

Cruise is no stranger to taking risks to film dangerous stunts in his action movies on his own. In 2011 "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol"He climbed the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building located in Dubai, and performed stunts to 123 stories. He hung on the side of a jet plane during takeoff in 2015."Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation". While filming"Mission: Impossible – Fallout"He broke his ankle while jumping from roof to roof, forcing production to take a break. He also hung from a helicopter in the 2018 movie.

The actor, who reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick", he is also a licensed pilot as a co-star Glen Powell I recently recalled seeing Cruise fly his P-51 Mustang while filming the "Top Gun" sequel. "After finishing a day of filming, Tom would launch at sunset in his P-51," the "Scream QueensAlum shared, what he said inspired him to get his own flight license.