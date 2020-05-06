Tiny shoots critics who question if she's social distancing after the party video

Instagram

T.I.'s wife He shares on his Instagram account a video of his Cinco de Mayo party that he organizes at his home in Atlanta, which leads his followers to think that he is ignoring the order of social distancing.

Up News Info –

Tiny a.k.a. Cotilla Tameka She is accused of not following COVID-19 guidelines when she held a party at her home. That prompted a fan to call her on Instagram, before the singer responded enthusiastically.

On Wednesday May 6, the wife of YOU. He shared a video of his Cinco de Mayo party that he organized at his home in Atlanta the night before on the photo sharing platform. The images showed Tiny dancing with her daughter, Zonnique Pullins' new song "FTCU", along with her guests.

Captioning the video, Tiny wrote: "Last night I had a little Cinco de Mayo reunion at the house and well [DJ Dre] played [Zonnique Pullins] new singles. As you can see everyone loved it !!"

<br />

When watching the video, one of his followers assumed that Tiny did not practice social distancing. "No one is socially estranged, iTny. I'm surprised," said the critic. Another fan also commented, "That's what I was thinking … we're no longer socially estranged."

%MINIFYHTMLd638a8303a0d923d18c6fde268450ef312%

It didn't take Tiny long to clear things up in an answer. "Yes we are", the Xscape The singer clarified. "At least 8 of these people I'm around on a regular basis … so …"

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Tiny is currently in quarantine with her husband T.I. and her children in Atlanta. Earlier this month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decided to start lifting the restrictions during the Coronavirus blockade, to Tip's dismay. The rapper told the American television show "Extra" that he believes it is "premature" to start opening nonessential services like hair salons and gyms, as Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

"I think it is premature … to put it bluntly. We are not yet at a point where we have flattened the curve," he said. "I think it is still affecting our hospitals quite a bit and I think it may have been a premature decision."

The star went on to suggest that the US government's handling of the pandemic. USA It has been flawed, as he reflected that "some of the things are just based on what science says and common sense tells me that some things are out of place."

He insisted that, for now, he is not making any changes to his quarantine life despite the lifting of some restrictions, stating: "I am going to keep it the same way I have been doing it."