Three plus-size brands with irresistible offers right now

Image: Retha Ferguson ( Pexels )

Spring is my favorite time to update my wardrobe. It's sunny, I've cleaned my closet and ready to cool off as I present myself to the world. This year, money is tight for many Americans, so saving is more imperative than ever.

Many of the major plus size brands are running great deals to keep sales flowing while their stores are closed. These are some of the plus size sales that I am seeing and the clothes that I am coveting.

Steamy | 30% additional clearance discount

Image: Torrid

Torrid is a plus-size fashion retailer. With styles that fit almost any look you're looking for, the price is right without a sale, but one is even sweeter. With dresses, jumpsuits, shoes and lingerie on sale with an additional 30% discount, now is the time to brighten up your wardrobe. Torrid offers sizes 10-30 + and shoes sizes 6W-13W.

These darling sneakers are perfect for spring. Available in White and pale pink. They add the perfect touch to any outfit. Comfortable, breathable and so cute. I love the laser cut design and the scalloped edge. Size 7W-13W available.

Image: Torrid

Delicate purple and blue floral embroidery this skater length warm weather beauty It is perfect for city nights or a casual wedding. Mesh and tulle fabric with an illusion sweetheart neckline, if you are a long-sleeved person, this is the perfect dress for you.

Ashley Stewart | 30% discount on new arrivals and 30% additional discount on offer

Image: Ashley Stewart

In my opinion, Ashley Stewart It is one of the most underrated big brands out there. It is colorful, suitable for all kinds of occasions and all age groups. Ashley Stewart is known for "church clothing," but I respectfully challenged that. The separated ones are bold. Extended size and colors fall all over the color wheel, not just with the latest trends. Sizes 10-36 on many items.

Pink pleated dress? Top with transparent polka dots? Yellow, teal, pink, and green are just a few of the beautiful colors you can find at Ashley Stewart. The prices are already reasonable, so with a 30% discount at stake? Going on a shopping spree is not a difficulty.

Eloquii | 40% discount on everything and 60% discount on more than 500 items



Image: Eloquii

Eloquii is the brand that I have always used for the great things in life. When I spoke to 500 women about breaking into the kids club and when I was photographed for the Chicago Tribune. Eloquii has outstanding commercial clothing in plus sizes that is unmatched by any other major brand. Not only that, this brand is not afraid to take risks when it comes to any fashionable "rules". Available sizes 14-28.

This sleeveless top It can take you from day to night in no time. Three color / pattern options, it is a sleeveless top with a spectacular drawstring on the shoulder. Put it in a pair of jeans for a weekend adventure or pair it with a blazer for your next Zoom work meeting.

Image: Eloquii

Rainbow blazer? Yes please. This bright colored relaxed blazer takes you straight into pride season and future days at the office. It has a custom fit to the bodice, sleeves with cuffs and is fully lined. I love that it hits you on the hip and can be worn with so many different colored pants.

Feel free to try something out of the box

If I have learned one thing about fashion, it is to make it yours. Do not be afraid. If something catches your attention that you don't normally use, go ahead! The worst thing that will happen is that you will have to return it. If you don't try it, you may not find your next big fashion statement.

Now go ahead and buy the offers. Most brands have extended their return policies so you don't have to worry about something that doesn't fit.