This photo of Kanye West with North and Chicago will melt your heart

Daddy's Girls.
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian melted our hearts when she shared the sweetest wife Kanye West and daughters northwest and Chicago West. In his latest Instagram post, the founder of SKIMS captured the rapper "I Love It,quot; on the couch while enjoying quality time with his girls.
Clearly, the Kardashian-West matriarch was equally moved by the bonding time as she captioned the image with a small yellow heart. It seems that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star was able to grab the cute sincere since the trio was busy watching something together.
We love a nice father-daughter moment!
As previously reported, Kim and Kanye are practicing social distancing with their four children: North (6), Holy (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (almost 1) In April, the KKW beauty chief told her CBS this morning host Gayle King they had "seen all the movies in the sun,quot;.
"I thought it would be more difficult for him (social distancing), but he really loves staying home and watching movies and cooking and hanging out with the kids," she shared at the time. "I think this time around, we are just trying to take advantage of it and be positive."
For a closer look at Kim's shot of Kanye, North, and Chicago, be sure to scroll through the cutest photos of kids in the West below!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The "famous,quot; rapper spent quality time with his daughters north and Chicago West while social distancing.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint
"Most days we don't take off our pajamas," the SKIMS chief shared online.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Pucker!
Pucker!
"What do you like most about quarantine? Let me know … Mine is with my babies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Kim said on social media.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Holy fool
Holy fool
"Look at this face!" Kim voiced alongside this photo of Saint.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Holding memories
"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all the images on my phone and making folders for each of my children," shared the mother of four.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
PCs in the PC
"I found this picture of these beauties on my phone," the KUWTK star published.
"Baby love,quot;
"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. How cute!
"Morning madness,quot;
Kim shared the "madness,quot; of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of her and Kanye's four children.
Sweet brothers
North and Psalm relax on the couch!
Merry Christmas
The 2019 West Family Christmas Card is officially here!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Party
Party
Kim and Chicago pose for a photo of mother and daughter during the family's recent trip to Tokyo.
Twinning
North and Chicago rock ensembles in this smiling sister snapshot!
Thanksgiving
"Very grateful for my babies," Kim shared on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby bro
Baby bro
Chicago and Psalm sibling hangouts are the sweetest!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Too modern for school
How cute does Chicago look in these stylish sunglasses ?!
Sunday smiles
"Happy Sunday! These beauties always make me smile," Kim wrote with a photo of Saint and her best friend.
Other!
Wests dress up as characters from 2016 animated movie Sing. "Kanye did a trick or treat like that and could barely fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram.
"Worms of the West,quot;
Kim, Kanye and the kids pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2019!
Meet the Flintstones
"This family photo was a big challenge because Chicago was very scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show him that he was just daddy but he still didn't understand the concept! So yell at the photographer to edit it in & making it happen. the dreams of our Flintstones family. "
Jackie Nickerson
Family
"Yesterday was a great victory for the Armenian people when the United States House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide," Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning another family photo from her recent trip to Armenia.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Bedtime!
Bedtime!
Zzzz
How cute and that North and Kanye hug!
Quality time
Psalm hangs out with his cousin True in an adorable series of photos shared on Instagram by the mothers of both young men. "OBSESSED," Kim captioned hers.
Jackie Nickerson
Blessed!
Another sweet snapshot of last week's family baptism.
Jackie Nickerson
Armenia
"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned a beautiful series of Instagram photos from her family's recent baptism abroad. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at the Holy See Mother of St. Etchmiadzin, the main cathedral of Armenia, sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD." .
Jackie Nickerson
Baptism
Kourtney and her children, who also visited Armenia, were baptized with the West family.
Jackie Nickerson
north
North is with his mother during baptisms in the oldest cathedral in Armenia.
Jackie Nickerson
Holy
Jackie Nickerson
Chicago
North grabs Chicago's hand during the ceremony.
Jackie Nickerson
Psalm
Baby Psalm is baptized with his mother, aunt, brothers and cousins.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Goals
Goals
What a crew! "Squad,quot;, Kim captioned this sweet photo with North, Saint and Chicago.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Good views
Good views
The clan settles around a peaceful dinner by the fire. "Wyoming Nights," Kim wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Wyoming
Wyoming
Following news of the Kardashian-West family's new real estate purchase (a $ 14 million ranch in Wyoming), Kim shared a photo of her daughters enjoying a horseback ride during a trip to Equality State.
Super mom
"I thought taking a picture with three children was difficult, OMG, this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the family photo.
The girls
Kim, North and Chicago between takes!
Family photo
Kendall Jenner shared this family-filled photo with a funny prank about pregnancy.
Reversion
In April 2019, Kim shared this retroactive photo of North and P writing, "Look what I found. They were so small."
5 party
"Good morning," Kim captioned this cute photo of her family of five in bed together.
Holiday hugs
True sits on North's lap during the 2018 Kardashian-Jenner fam Christmas celebrations.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Festive fam
Festive fam
Kim hugs her daughters Nori and Chicago during the family's annual Christmas Eve party.
Model behavior
North crashes with Kim's photo shoot and proves he has a future in the modeling business.
The Cool Kids
"There's no one cooler than them," Kourtney captioned a photo of cousins Saint and Reign enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Family photo
"I don't think you really understand how difficult it is to take a good family photo. This was all we got before the three children started crying. I think I cried too," Kim shared of her adorable family photo.
Solidarity saint
Chicago jumps on Saint's shoulders. "Wild hair doesn't matter to me," Kim captioned.
Kanye Kisses
Daddy's girl North shares sweet kisses with her dad. "I can still feel the love," wrote Kim.
Cheesin & # 39;
"Good morning," Kim wrote with this beautiful photo of Saint showing a giant smile.
Michael Simon Photography
Runway Rockstar
Kim supports North as he walks in his first show!
Holy the sailor
Little Saint channels his inner captain.
Do you have a favorite Kim and Kanye moment? Be sure to tell us!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
