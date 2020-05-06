This photo of Kanye West with North and Chicago will melt your heart

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kim Kardashian's son is a total mood in a new family photo

Daddy's Girls.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian melted our hearts when she shared the sweetest wife Kanye West and daughters northwest and Chicago West. In his latest Instagram post, the founder of SKIMS captured the rapper "I Love It,quot; on the couch while enjoying quality time with his girls.

Clearly, the Kardashian-West matriarch was equally moved by the bonding time as she captioned the image with a small yellow heart. It seems that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star was able to grab the cute sincere since the trio was busy watching something together.

We love a nice father-daughter moment!

As previously reported, Kim and Kanye are practicing social distancing with their four children: North (6), Holy (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (almost 1) In April, the KKW beauty chief told her CBS this morning host Gayle King they had "seen all the movies in the sun,quot;.

"I thought it would be more difficult for him (social distancing), but he really loves staying home and watching movies and cooking and hanging out with the kids," she shared at the time. "I think this time around, we are just trying to take advantage of it and be positive."

For a closer look at Kim's shot of Kanye, North, and Chicago, be sure to scroll through the cutest photos of kids in the West below!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Daddy's Girls

The "famous,quot; rapper spent quality time with his daughters north and Chicago West while social distancing.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't take off our pajamas," the SKIMS chief shared online.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Pucker!

"What do you like most about quarantine? Let me know … Mine is with my babies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Kim said on social media.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Holy fool

"Look at this face!" Kim voiced alongside this photo of Saint.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Holding memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all the images on my phone and making folders for each of my children," shared the mother of four.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

PCs in the PC

"I found this picture of these beauties on my phone," the KUWTK star published.

Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West

Instagram

"Baby love,quot;

"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. How cute!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West

Instagram

"Morning madness,quot;

Kim shared the "madness,quot; of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of her and Kanye's four children.

Psalm West, Northwest

Instagram

Sweet brothers

North and Psalm relax on the couch!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Holiday Cards 2019

Instagram

Merry Christmas

The 2019 West Family Christmas Card is officially here!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Party

Kim and Chicago pose for a photo of mother and daughter during the family's recent trip to Tokyo.

Chicago West, North West

Instagram

Twinning

North and Chicago rock ensembles in this smiling sister snapshot!

Kanye West, Psalm West, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram

Thanksgiving

"Very grateful for my babies," Kim shared on Instagram.

Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby bro

Chicago and Psalm sibling hangouts are the sweetest!

Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Too modern for school

How cute does Chicago look in these stylish sunglasses ?!

Holy west

Instagram

Sunday smiles

"Happy Sunday! These beauties always make me smile," Kim wrote with a photo of Saint and her best friend.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Children, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Other!

Wests dress up as characters from 2016 animated movie Sing. "Kanye did a trick or treat like that and could barely fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Children, Halloween 2019

Instagram

"Worms of the West,quot;

Kim, Kanye and the kids pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2019!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Children, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Meet the Flintstones

"This family photo was a big challenge because Chicago was very scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show him that he was just daddy but he still didn't understand the concept! So yell at the photographer to edit it in & making it happen. the dreams of our Flintstones family. "

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram, Armenia

Jackie Nickerson

Family

"Yesterday was a great victory for the Armenian people when the United States House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide," Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning another family photo from her recent trip to Armenia.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Bedtime!

Northwest, Kanye West

Instagram

Zzzz

How cute and that North and Kanye hug!

True Thompson, Psalm West

Instagram

Quality time

Psalm hangs out with his cousin True in an adorable series of photos shared on Instagram by the mothers of both young men. "OBSESSED," Kim captioned hers.

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, North West, Saint West, Armenia

Jackie Nickerson

Blessed!

Another sweet snapshot of last week's family baptism.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

%MINIFYHTML512cbdbcd7d927f8b2079b19caeb36e814%

Armenia

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned a beautiful series of Instagram photos from her family's recent baptism abroad. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at the Holy See Mother of St. Etchmiadzin, the main cathedral of Armenia, sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD." .

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Baptism

Kourtney and her children, who also visited Armenia, were baptized with the West family.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

north

North is with his mother during baptisms in the oldest cathedral in Armenia.

Saint West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Holy

Chicago West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Chicago

North grabs Chicago's hand during the ceremony.

West Psalm, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Psalm

Baby Psalm is baptized with his mother, aunt, brothers and cousins.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Goals

What a crew! "Squad,quot;, Kim captioned this sweet photo with North, Saint and Chicago.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Good views

The clan settles around a peaceful dinner by the fire. "Wyoming Nights," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Chicago West, Wyoming

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Wyoming

Following news of the Kardashian-West family's new real estate purchase (a $ 14 million ranch in Wyoming), Kim shared a photo of her daughters enjoying a horseback ride during a trip to Equality State.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Super mom

"I thought taking a picture with three children was difficult, OMG, this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the family photo.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

The girls

Kim, North and Chicago between takes!

Kendall Jenner, Stormi Webster, Northwest, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, True Thompson, Reign Disick, Chicago West

Instagram

Family photo

Kendall Jenner shared this family-filled photo with a funny prank about pregnancy.

Northwest, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Reversion

In April 2019, Kim shared this retroactive photo of North and P writing, "Look what I found. They were so small."

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Kanye West, Chicago West

Instagram

5 party

"Good morning," Kim captioned this cute photo of her family of five in bed together.

True Thompson, North West

Instagram

Holiday hugs

True sits on North's lap during the 2018 Kardashian-Jenner fam Christmas celebrations.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Festive fam

Kim hugs her daughters Nori and Chicago during the family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Twitter

Model behavior

North crashes with Kim's photo shoot and proves he has a future in the modeling business.

Saint West, Reick Disick

Twitter

The Cool Kids

"There's no one cooler than them," Kourtney captioned a photo of cousins ​​Saint and Reign enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram

Family photo

"I don't think you really understand how difficult it is to take a good family photo. This was all we got before the three children started crying. I think I cried too," Kim shared of her adorable family photo.

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Solidarity saint

Chicago jumps on Saint's shoulders. "Wild hair doesn't matter to me," Kim captioned.

Kanye West, Northwest

Instagram

Kanye Kisses

Daddy's girl North shares sweet kisses with her dad. "I can still feel the love," wrote Kim.

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin & # 39;

"Good morning," Kim wrote with this beautiful photo of Saint showing a giant smile.

Northwest, Kim Kardashian, Track Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion show

Michael Simon Photography

Runway Rockstar

Kim supports North as he walks in his first show!

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Holy the sailor

Little Saint channels his inner captain.

Do you have a favorite Kim and Kanye moment? Be sure to tell us!

keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!

%MINIFYHTML512cbdbcd7d927f8b2079b19caeb36e815%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here