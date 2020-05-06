This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

The Boston region will have another nice day on Wednesday, even though it will be cooler.

The morning will start sunny, but the clouds will increase during the day. Forecasters expect high temperatures in the low 50s near the coast and in the upper 50s inland.

There is a possibility of rain at night and at night, especially south of Mass. Pike, as well as on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. It will be cold enough at night for the possibility of some snowflakes in some places, but accumulation is not expected.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.