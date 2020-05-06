This is how the Sopranos would deal with the coronavirus

While most of the country is shrinking and socially distancing itself to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they have turned to television, especially older programs, for their comfort. Previously, writers imagined how the tastes of 30 rocks and ER would handle the coronavirus, and none would be left out, creator David Chase I figured what The sopranos it would seem in the COVID-19 era.
The sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa revealed Chase's opinion on how Tony (James Gandolfini), Carmela (Edie Falco) and the rest of The sopranos the characters would be doing in the current weather on their Talking Sopranos podcast.
"Things are difficult right now with all the bad news and things that are happening, it's good to have something to laugh about," said Imperioli. "David thought it was important to bring some lightness to the world, and he wrote these lines about the soprano characters related to the coronavirus."
The lines, written by Chase and read by Imperioli and Schirripa, are whether the characters were in quarantine. With the variety of characters involved, it's safe to say that this isn't set after the events of the series' ambiguous finale. They include:
Tony Soprano: "Sportsbook? F – The king went with the wind, along with professional sports. My friends and I are dying around here. The President could have a point. Let's get business and manufacturing back on track." work – for Easter, May, whatever the f – k ".
Prairie SopranoJamie-Lynn Sigler): "I should have gone to medical school. I feel very bad about my decision."
Carmela: "I am so glad that my daughter did not go to medical school. Imagine where she would be now."
Dr. MelfiLorena Bracco): "I'm on the second line of the hospital. When and if those brave documents are sold out, I'll come out later."
A.J. SopranoRobert Iler): "At one point I wanted to work for Trump. Do you think so? Damn, buddy."
Carmela: "We are not doing well with the quarantine in our house. It is making me face the music that this is a dysfunctional family. But it is supporting my husband, which is good."
Tony: "Bing f-kin & # 39; closed, my income stream was already compromised. However, we can keep the pork store open, essential critical infrastructure. Pig!"
Listen to the podcast to hear more. For more imagined episodes of coronavirus, this is what Robert Carlock I had to say about 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Will Scheffer and Mark V. Olsen in Going up and Neal Baer about ER
