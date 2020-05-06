This is how the Sopranos would deal with the coronavirus

While most of the country is shrinking and socially distancing itself to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they have turned to television, especially older programs, for their comfort. Previously, writers imagined how the tastes of 30 rocks and ER would handle the coronavirus, and none would be left out, creator David Chase I figured what The sopranos it would seem in the COVID-19 era.

The sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa revealed Chase's opinion on how Tony (James Gandolfini), Carmela (Edie Falco) and the rest of The sopranos the characters would be doing in the current weather on their Talking Sopranos podcast.

"Things are difficult right now with all the bad news and things that are happening, it's good to have something to laugh about," said Imperioli. "David thought it was important to bring some lightness to the world, and he wrote these lines about the soprano characters related to the coronavirus."