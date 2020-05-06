This Eagles rookie teases opponents when searching for his girlfriends on Instagram

Eagles rookie linebacker Shaun Bradley has a unique way of talking trash.

Philadelphia selected Bradley in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft after his time at Temple. Being from a historically not-so-good football school, Bradley apparently had to come up with some intimidating tactics on the defensive side of the ball, so he did some research on his opponents.

In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bradley said he would go to the Instagram pages of the opposing team's best offensive player and obtain information about his girlfriends.

New Eagles LB Shaun Bradley was a wild trash talker in Temple. Go after QBs and RBs 😂 “I used to go to his page. He would find his girlfriend or something.

I would be in the game and talk about his girlfriend. I would say his name. Make it a call "

😜 pic.twitter.com/KiVxznh4Iu – John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 5, 2020

MORE: Eagles in the Top Half of the NFL at 2020 Power Rankings

%MINIFYHTML718dac6cd80963362366cd062c686c6b12%

"Last season, you know, he used to look up: he used to take the quarterback or the running back, and he used to go to his page and find his girlfriend or something, and he was just in the game talking about his girlfriend. I'd say his name, I would pretend to be a call. I would get up (from) doing a tackle, maybe pushing him over his head by accident, just hitting him by accident, but it varied from game to game. "

This is somewhat similar to what Jalen Ramsey did during her college days as well. Ramsey said he would actually send a message to the girlfriends as a way to get into his opponent's head and then mention it during the game. However, he said he quit in the NFL because some players are married and that changes the tone entirely.

"Someone shot him for talking about someone's wife," said Ramsey.

Don't be surprised if Bradley has to find a new way to talk trash now that he's in the big league.