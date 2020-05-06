This dermatologist showed what celebrities with symmetrical faces would look like and is wild

I'll take a not so symmetrical face, thanks.
There has been a recent trend on TikTok where people are using the "Mirror Reflection,quot; feature to see what their faces would look like if they were perfectly symmetrical.
So, I decided to download an app on my phone, called Face Symmetry, which essentially does the same thing, try it on the celebrities mentioned above to see if they look like the images of them in the TikTok video.
This is what Brad Pitt normally looks like:
And this is what Brad Pitt would look like if his face were left and right symmetrical:
This is how Kim Kardashian normally looks:
And this is what Kim Kardashian would look like if her face were symmetrical to the left and to the right:
This is what Denzel Washington normally looks like:
And this is what Denzel Washington would look like if his face were symmetrical to the left and to the right:
This is how Beyoncé normally looks:
And this is what Beyoncé would look like if her face were left and right symmetrical:
In the video, Dr. Dustin Portela had an important message: "Even the celebrities we consider beautiful would look radically different if their faces were perfectly symmetrical. They all have asymmetry on their faces and that's perfectly fine. It's important to know that no one really He has a perfectly symmetrical face, so don't become self-conscious. Embrace who you are and love who you are. "
