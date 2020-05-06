This amazing photo of the Moon is actually "impossible,quot; – BGR

Photographer Andrew McCarthy captured an image of the Moon that is literally "impossible,quot;.

By stitching together more than a dozen individual images, McCarthy created a photo showing the lunar surface in high contrast.

When you look at the moon at night, if the weather permits, of course you get a lovely view. The Moon is incredible and has a lot of personality. Covered with craters that tell a story of billions of years of impacts, both large and small. The particularly beautiful image you see above is that same Moon, taken in a way that reveals every corner and crevice in high contrast.

The photo is, as its creator says, "impossible,quot;. It was filmed using a technique that maximizes the contrast of every small imperfection on its surface, creating a glorious and surreal image.

How LiveScience The image is reportedly the brainchild of photographer Andrew McCarthy. While it appears to be a unique shot, it is actually the result of many nights of work and more than a dozen individual photographs.

"This moon may seem a little fun to you, and that's because it's an impossible scene," McCarthy writes on Instagram. “From 2 weeks of crescent moon images, I took the section of the image that has the highest contrast (just before the lunar terminator where the shadows are longest), aligned and blended them to show the rich texture throughout surface. "

When sunlight hits the Moon, the edges of the light and dark side show the most detail and texture. What McCarthy did here is painstakingly stitch together more than a dozen individual images, cutting out everything but the surface area that captured the light at the perfect angle.

The result is an image that appears almost 2D, as if the Moon were a flat disk with craters rising and capturing sunlight. It was surely a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it.