There are no criminal charges for four officers in fatal shootings in Federal Heights.

Four officers who shot and killed a gunman in Federal Heights were justified in their actions and will not face criminal charges related to the incident, according to a review of the December shooting involving the officer.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's office, Dave Young, reviewed the December 6 shooting of the 24-year-old hunter, Steven James Lowry, and determined that officers feared for their lives and the lives of others, when Lowry pointed a gun to the officers. .

Four officers, including one with a rifle, shot Lowry 26 times, according to the review. The Adams County Coroner's Office, as part of his autopsy, found that Lowry tested positive for methamphetamine.

“There is no reasonable probability of success proving beyond reasonable doubt that the officers involved committed any crime; therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against any officer as a result of the incident, "said the review signed by Young on Monday.

Lowry, according to the review, had stolen various items from an auto parts store in Federal Heights and fled in a vehicle. Just before fleeing, an employee attempted to remove Lowry from the vehicle, but Lowry cut off the employee's finger with a sharp object. During the interaction, the employee's cell phone fell into Lowry's vehicle. Police were able to use the "find my phone,quot; application to track Lowry and his vehicle.

Cpl. Joey Montoya of the Federal Heights Police spotted Lowry at West 92nd Avenue and Pecos Street, according to the review. Lowry, in his vehicle, fled the scene, passed a red light, and collided with another vehicle in the West 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard area.

Lowry fled the accident on foot, heading northwest from the intersection, with agents from Federal Heights, Westminster and Thornton searching for him. Lowry was seen jumping a fence from an auto business in a parking lot of a townhome complex.

Lowry was running across the parking lot with a "silver metallic object in hand." At the same time, there was a report of shooting in the area, according to the review.

Officers yelled at Lowry and ordered him to stop. It did not. A Taser was fired and Lowry dropped to the ground. At this point, Lowry dropped a handgun. When the officers closed on Lowry, they took the gun, grabbed it and pointed it at the officers, according to the review.

Montoya, who was armed with a rifle, fired. Officer Garrett Dyrud of Thornton and Officers Anthony Stroup and Josh Azua of Westminster; Also fired. When the shooting stopped, Azua reached out and put Lowry's gun away, according to the review.

Lowry's pistol is described as a Cobra CB9, 9mm two-shot pistol. "This pistol was loaded with two shots into the pistol, which is consistent with the two-shot fire that officers heard when they initially arrived," the review said.

A 20.9mm and 14.223 shell was recovered at the scene.

"Each of these officers explained that the moment they fired their weapons they feared for their lives and the lives of their fellow officers," the review said. "The evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges against any of the officers involved."