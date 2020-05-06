The ultimate step-by-step reopening of Hillsborough County Phase 1 – Up News Info Tampa

Hillsborough County, Florida (May 4, 2020) – The change happens today (Monday, May 4) for employees and customers of the restaurant and retail industries in Hillsborough County as careful and measured steps begin toward recovery from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Hillsborough County emergency leaders have aligned the COVID-19 recovery of the community with Phase 1 of Governor Ron DeSantis Insurance. Intelligent. Step by Step. Florida Recovery Plan, which became effective at 12:01 a.m. from today. Previous State and Hillsborough Safer at Home requests are now terminated. The new Governor's Executive Order still requires residents to limit personal interactions outside the home, but allows the conditional reopening of certain activities, shops, restaurants, and some cultural facilities. Executive Order 20-112 of the Governor does not prevent local governments from being more restrictive. That gives Hillsborough emergency leaders the ability to take whatever action they deem necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents. Starting today in Hillsborough: Restaurants can offer outdoor seating and indoor seating at 25% of the building's capacity. Restaurants must adopt appropriate measures of social distancing.

Retail store businesses can operate at 25% occupancy and must comply with CDC and OSHA safety guidelines.

Elective medical procedures may be resumed at hospital outpatient surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental offices, orthodontic offices, endodontic offices, and other health care offices that meet certain conditions.

Museums can open at 25% occupancy. All museum components that have interactive functions or exhibits, including children's play areas, remain closed.

Schools continue distance learning.

Sports venues can work, but without spectators. What is closed: Personal services such as beauty salons, hairdressing and hairdressing.

Bars, pubs and discos.

Gyms and gyms

Cinemas and concert halls.

Residents should continue to take these steps to safeguard themselves and others: Older people and people with a significant underlying medical condition are strongly encouraged to stay home, except when participating in essential activities and obtaining essential services, and should take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

All individuals, when in public, must maximize the physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not easily allow physical distance.

Cloth face liners are recommended in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (eg, supermarkets and pharmacies). You can find a video on how to do facial coatings here and in Spanish.

To reduce risk, the Centers for Disease Control recommends washing your hands frequently, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities are prohibited. For more information on Insurance. Intelligent. Step by Step. Florida Recovery Plan, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit HCFLGov.net/StepbyStep.