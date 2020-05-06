The stars of the & # 39; NCIS & # 39; franchise Mark Harmon, Scott Bakula, LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell close new deals to return as CBS renews all 3 series

As part of a massive renovation of 15 scripted series, 18 overall, CBS this morning picked up their formidable NCIS franchise for next season. That includes the flagship NCIS the most watched drama on the TV broadcast, for a season number 18, and spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles for a twelfth season and NCIS: New Orleans for a seventh

CBS and CBS TV Studios, which produces the NCIS The franchise found itself in a very rare position in which the contracts of the protagonists of the three series, as well as other cast members, simultaneously increased at the end of the 2019-20 season. That includes NCIS star producer / executive Mark Harmon, NCIS: Los Angeles leads LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell and NCIS: New Orleans protagonist / EP Scott Bakula.

CBS TV Studios closed a new deal with Mark Harmon, who also produces NCIS: New Orleans, prior to renewal, while the new LL Cool J, O’Donnell and Bakula pacts are being finalized, and all three are expected to return. I have learned. After reaching deals with the stars of all three shows to secure renewals, CBS TV Studios is expected to seek new contracts with other cast members whose current deals are in effect, including all on NCIS: New Orleans They are nearing the end of their original six-year covenants. There had been talk that the new branch could move to Los Angeles, but I heard that the show stays on Big Easy.

The coronavirus pandemic shortened the current seasons of the three NCIS series, and it's unclear when production will start new seasons as studios are still in the planning stages of how to safely restart production amid the pandemic.

Seventeen seasons in NCIS It is the most watched series on television, with an average of more than 15.33 million viewers (the most current). During the 2009-2010 broadcast season, it became the drama / script show n. # 1 on television, and has stayed that way for nine of the past ten seasons. The series features Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, along with Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars O & # 39; Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa and Renée FElice Smith.

NCIS: New Orleans Bakula, Lucas Black, Vaness Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell and CCH Pounder