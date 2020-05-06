The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Joe Giudice sells expensive vibrator after deportation appeal rejected

WENN

This marks the husband separated from Teresa Giudice's new job after her third deportation appeal was rejected, which means she must remain in Italy for a little longer.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey"star Joe Giudice She is in a hurry. The husband separated from Teresa Giudice He has reportedly added vibrator sellers to his resume.

Joe shared about his new adventure in his Instagram bio that says, "Partner, European Distributor, Zalo USA." Zalo USA is a sex toy company. He also promoted his new business by sharing a promo code with his Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 5.

"Give her a Mother's Day gift she won't forget," Joe, who shares four daughters with Teresa, cheered on fans in a post on her Instagram Stories with a photo of a sex toy. In addition, he attached a link to the company's Versailles series.

This line of vibrators is "inspired by the luxury and sumptuousness of the life of the French nobility," according to the Zalo website. The collection is sold at prices ranging from $ 125 to $ 195, depending on the model.

This marks Joe's new job after his third deportation appeal was rejected, which means he must remain in Italy and remain separated from his children for a little longer. Speaking of the result, Joe's attorney, James J. Leonard, said in a statement: "We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs to the United States with his family, not to Italy." He added: "Immigration laws in our country are draconian and outdated and must be reviewed by forward-thinking members of Congress."

James, however, revealed that his client was "very positive about life." He spoke about the life of the former reality star in his home country: "He is in Italy doing everything he can to keep himself busy and stay healthy. I know he is working on some projects that I am sure he will soon find out. By now, it is day at a time like all the others. "

As to whether Joe would appeal the decision again, James explained, "That will be discussed with Joe and his immigration attorney in the coming days."

The decision comes months after Joe returned to Italy after his 41-month prison sentence for wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud charges. After Joe's return to Italy, he confirmed in December 2019 that he and Teresa had separated after 20 years of marriage. "It's time to let go," he wrote on Instagram along with a side-by-side photo of him and his estranged wife. The former couple, however, had no plans to divorce at the time.