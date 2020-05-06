The Spanish government improves the international tax incentive – Up News Info

The Spanish government has approved an improvement in its tax incentive for international productions.

The limit for qualified spending will be raised to € 10M ($ 10.8M) for a single function, above the previous limit of € 3M ($ 3.2M). The possible refund amount has also been raised to 30% on the first € 1M, down from 25%, and then set at 25% thereafter (from 20%). Additionally, the amount of spending required to be eligible for post-production and pre-production support has been reduced to € 200,000 ($ 216,000).

Separately, the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports approved a € 76.4 million ($ 82.51 million) aid package in an attempt to support its cultural industries during the difficult period of the coronavirus blockade.

Steps for the film and television business include giving producers an extended period of time to put any project receiving state support into production and allowing them to claim 50% of government funds upfront to help their companies. before filming resumes. Until August 30, the films can be released on television or online and will continue to qualify for state support, failing to meet the typical theatrical requirement.

The government also approved 13.3 million euros ($ 14.4 million) in exhibitor grants. The country's cinemas could be partially reopened in the coming months as the government implements a gradual pullout and various stages of its blockade. The ministry said the money can be used for new sanitation measures and campaigns aimed at promoting places once they reopen. To qualify for the aid, cinemas must meet a 30% European cinema quota in the following year. Separate government funding is available to support other costs.