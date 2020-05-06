The renegade from the East Bay barber's skirts goes off and cuts his hair in his garage – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – A barber in East Bay is not waiting for health officials to give their authorization to open their business. He has taken matters into his own hands and is running an underground store outside his garage.

It could be happening in a garage near you. These so-called "back door barbers,quot; and are making a living in low profile. The man KPIX 5 spoke to on the condition that he remain anonymous said he sees four to five people a day.

He claims he is only cutting hair for "family members." Apparently, he has a lot of family.

The barber said that he was running out of money and that work was a necessity.

"It is my livelihood, so I keep it running one way or another," explained the barber. "And if I can do it safely, then I feel like there is nothing wrong."

He said he started cutting hair in a garage when he started his career years ago.

"It is like my roots. I start in the garage cutting my hair and then I make the transition to a store," he said.

Stylist Tara Piaskowski with Terra Bella in Pleasanton is waiting for the green light to start combing again.

“The thing about our industry is that we thrive on being creative. We can be creative in ensuring the safety of our clients. This is how our brains work, "said Paskowski.

She says she doesn't want to lose her license breaking the rules, but she doesn't understand why stylists can't restart in a controlled environment. She maintains that stylists already operate in controlled environments to be licensed.

"Disinfect your tools, don't reuse your tools between customers, new curtains, every time you clean all surfaces and door handles and wash your hands," said Paskowski.

The anonymous backdoor barber KPIX spoke with said he knew he was at risk of fines and even having his license suspended, but was willing to take the risk to make ends meet in these tough times.