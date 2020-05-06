The public television pioneer and producer was 86 years old – Up News Info

Gerald Slater, who helped build PBS as one of its founding employees and later moved to WETA-TV, died of coronavirus. He was 86 years old.

Slater died April 24 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. He had been residing at a nearby assisted-care facility and was also battling bone cancer. Her son David Slater announced the news on Facebook.

Slater began his television career in 1961 as the leader of The Jackie Gleason Show on CBS and rose through the ranks to become chief production officer for CBS News. In that role, he could often be seen sitting behind Walter Cronkite as he anchored CBS Evening News.

While on PBS in 1974, the Bronx native was instrumental in his move to air the primetime Watergate Senate hearings, helping to build the broadcaster's national profile. He would continue to help drive the development of PBS while working for WETA / Washington from 1975-89. He and CEO Ward Chamberlain turned the small store into a major operation that produced some of PBS's core programs.

He left public television after two decades to launch a consulting business.

%MINIFYHTML4af55eb17358fcf6edd7ea39eff0a1ae12%

Slater was also an Emmy nominated producer, sharing Outstanding Program Achievement – Nominated for Special Events for 1979 Baryshnikov at the White House.

David Slater wrote in the Facebook post about his father: "President Nixon once told my father that if he looked as good as he did, he would not have lost to Kennedy."

Along with his son, Slater is survived by his wife of 35 years, Halcy Bohen; a daughter, Helen; stepdaughters Shawn, Kim and Corky; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.