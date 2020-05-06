The premiere of Fall & # 39; s Eye of Fox’s & # 39; Filthy Rich & # 39; & # 39; NeXt & # 39 ;, ABC & # 39; United We Fall & # 39; How networks seek to secure originals for the 2020-21 season amid the pandemic

Fox is expected to have at least two new drama series on the fall calendar., Filthy rich and Following, along with a full list of animated comedies, while ABC is considering making multi-camera comedy series. United we fall for fall. It is part of an effort by broadcast networks to store original content for the upcoming season as a coronavirus-related Hollywood production as it enters its third month with no end in sight. For that reason, CBS recently changed its programming plans for the last season of The surprising race, leaving it in the can for the fall.

When March came, Fox still had his two high-profile midseason drama series, Tate Taylor & # 39; s Filthy rich, starring Kim Cattrall and the AI ​​theme Following, led by John Slattery, on deck with no scheduled releases. Then the coronavirus outbreak intensified, shutting down all filming. In fact, Following It became the first Hollywood production with a confirmed COVID-19 case when a crew member tested positive after the Season 1 production ended in Chicago.

As the health crisis deepened and it became clear that Hollywood production won't be able to restart for months, I heard that Fox Bras began exploring contingency plans, including maintenance Filthy rich and NeXt for drop when fresh content, especially scripted dramas that are the most elaborate to produce, is likely in short supply. I heard that the network had already allotted spring slots for both shows and was unwilling to pull on them and replace them with replays.

The network's unscripted team led by Rob Wade stepped in and accelerated two new series, Masked singer :: After the mask, and next Celebrity Watch Party, which can be produced remotely. Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox TV, the leading studio in both Filthy rich and Following, He contacted the cast of both shows to expand his options, making it possible for the series to premiere in the fall. The process took weeks, but I heard that they have all been signed or in the final stages of the negotiations.

Ironically, Filthy rich was supposed to be behind on Fox's 2019 fall calendar The masked singer but Taylor's commitments prevented that from happening.

Fox also has a roster of five current and two new animated series, all of which will be available for the upcoming season, as animation is the Hollywood production area that is still ongoing.

Animation production has been less affected than live action, ”Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in Fox's earnings call today. "We hope to return in the fall with the new seasons of The Simpsons, bless the deer, Bob's burgers and Family man.

Fox is still trying to pick some of its pilots for the series, with partially filmed comedy. This country and drama Blood relatives among its most striking titles, along with direct comedy to the series Call me kat

How to United we fall, starring Will Sasso, Christina Vidal, and Jane Curtin, I heard that ABC is considering running the first eight-episode season of the multi-camera comedy in the fall. It is one of the situations being discussed, and a possibility in late summer is also a possibility, sources said. I heard that the options in the cast have not been extended, but that could be done in the next two months if ABC chooses to go to the show for the fall.

Filthy rich, NeXt and United we fall These are the three remaining new mid-season series from the 2019/20 broadcast season that were not yet scheduled.

Written and directed by Taylor, Filthy rich, Based on the New Zealand series of the same name by Filthy Productions, it is a Southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power, and religion collide, with overly soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich southern family, famous for creating a successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are shocked to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written in his will. . , threatening his last name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, Filthy rich It presents a world in which everyone has a hidden motive, and no one falls without a fight.

In addition to Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aaron Lazar, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman, and Olivia Macklin also star.

Taylor is an executive producer with producer partner John Norris through Wyolah Films along with Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine. Supervising for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler. Cattrall produces. The series is a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment.

Written to Manny Coto's specifications and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, following It is described as a factual powered thriller based on the latest high-tech research. It features a brilliant but paranoid ex-tech CEO Paul Leblanc (Slattery), who teams up with a Homeland cybersecurity agent (Fernanda Andrade) and his team to stop the world's first AI crisis: the emergence of a Dishonest AI with the ability to continually improve itself.

Executive producer of Coto, Requa, Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak. Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Evan Whitten also star.

United we fall comes from Making history creator Julius Sharpe and Seth Gordon, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Sharpe and directed by Mark Cendrowski, it is a deeply realistic family comedy that follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Vidal) and Bill (Sasso), parents of two young children, as they try to do it day by day. as a functional family Bill's very lively mother (Curtin) and Jo's big Latin Catholic family will never hesitate to let our partner know that they are apparently screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always back each other up, united against everyone: other parents, teachers , doctors, specialists, trainers, coworkers and especially your children.

Ella Grace Helton also stars.