The new Lenovo gaming phone will feature monster specs and a unique selfie camera – BGR

An unannounced Android gaming phone from Lenovo teases monster specs as well as some features not available on other devices.

The Lenovo Legion phone will come with a 144Hz display, 90W cable fast charge, and a side-mounted selfie camera.

Android gaming phones are virtually high-end Android devices that come with improved displays, better cooling, and more striking designs that point to the fact that they're gaming devices. Android vendors have been using these types of devices to push specs to the limit, filling these devices with more RAM and storage than normal flagships. However, the phones do not have access to better processors than those powered by the latest flagships from Samsung, OnePlus or Google. In fact, the new Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 series, as well as several other 2020 flagships, already have monster specs, so you won't have to worry about getting a gaming phone this year. Still, smartphone makers are making gaming phones, and Lenovo is about to launch its first such device. The Lenovo Legion phone has appeared in a ton of leaks so far, and the newest reveals a unique feature: a selfie camera that's mounted on the side of the device, popping up when you need it.

It's unclear when the Lenovo Legion phone will launch, but the phone has been teased for a few months. The phone will include the same Snapdragon 865 chipset as the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8, a teaser said earlier this year. We later learned that the phone will support 90W fast cable charging, the type of charging speed that is not available on any other phone.

The images have since been leaked, revealing that the phone will feature two USB-C ports, so the phone can be recharged while being used to play in landscape mode. Additionally, these images revealed that the phone will have a full-screen design with no notch camera or hole punch.

A new teaser video (via xda-developers) revealed additional details about the phone, including the fact that the selfie camera will be placed in the middle of the phone and will pop up when needed. Pop-up selfie cameras were used extensively last year, before the appearance of the new display design trend. But we have never seen cameras mounted on the side of the screen. It is an unusual position that makes sense for landscape selfies and video chat. But it could complicate things when taking photos in portrait mode.

On the back, the phone will have a dual-camera setup with 64-megapixel and 16-megapixel wide-angle cameras.

Furthermore, gaming phones aren't supposed to be great cameras, while other Android 2020 flagships can offer a great gaming experience and improved camera features.

The latest Lenovo Legion leak also says the phone will have fast LPDDR5 RAM, internal UFS 3.0 storage, and a Full HD display that will support 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

The new Lenovo phone is definitely exciting when it comes to specs. But we have no idea how much that hardware will cost or when it's supposed to be available. Given the increasing number of online advancements, we are likely to see the Legion announced soon.