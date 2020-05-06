The Nationals celebrated so much after their World Series victory that they were thrown out of a bar.

Natitude meets Natty Light.

The Nationals accomplished an almost miracle in 2019, winning the World Series after being 3-2 returning to Houston for the last two games of the Fall Classic. The entire Washington career of the 2019 postseason was adorned with miracles and impossibilities that proved possible.

So what better way than to celebrate it with a drink? Or several? OR, much more than several?

In a Bleacher, AMA report, left-hander Patrick Corbin revealed that the team partied so much that they were kicked out of the hotel bar and then … just kept celebrating until the next morning's shift.

"We definitely celebrated," Corbin said in response to a B / R user. "We were kicked out of the hotel bar, so we found another bar we were in until 7 am. It was wonderful."

"The next day was Halloween. We arrived in D.C. in the morning and delivered candy to the children, but we were all in bad shape."

%MINIFYHTML29583d2b7b8ada5b7a9fb0cd98167b6512%

MORE: This father's reaction to his son pounding a diner is sure to warm your heart

Imagine a hangover baseball team delivering Reese's and KitKats to the kids. What time

Regardless, the Nationals' championship celly is probably still strengthening, considering that the start of the MLB season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). When they start playing again, Washington will have to defend its crown without stardom third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is now on the west coast as a member of the Angels.

Man, imagine yourself being the guy who has to tell Max Scherzer that he got kicked out of a bar.