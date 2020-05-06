The likeness of Prince Harry and baby Archie makes real fans go crazy

Like father Like Son.

It is a day of celebration for royal observers like Prince harry and Meghan Marklebaby son Archie Harrison officially meets one.

Fortunately for all of us, the proud parents took to Instagram and shared a video of story time with their growing child. While the clip is enough for any pop culture fan to be surprised, it's the similarity that really has fans talking.

When you put a picture of Prince Harry on top of the latest baby Archie picture, you can't help but notice how similar they are.

And although they seem to share the same reddish hair, the father and son duo certainly have similar eye features and beautiful smiles.

Both parents chose Archie's big day to pay for it and raise awareness about a major cause. With the help of Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, Save With Stories aims to bring food and books to children around the world.