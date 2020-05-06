The likeness of Prince Harry and baby Archie makes real fans go crazy

Like father Like Son.
It is a day of celebration for royal observers like Prince harry and Meghan Marklebaby son Archie Harrison officially meets one.
Fortunately for all of us, the proud parents took to Instagram and shared a video of story time with their growing child. While the clip is enough for any pop culture fan to be surprised, it's the similarity that really has fans talking.
When you put a picture of Prince Harry on top of the latest baby Archie picture, you can't help but notice how similar they are.
And although they seem to share the same reddish hair, the father and son duo certainly have similar eye features and beautiful smiles.
Both parents chose Archie's big day to pay for it and raise awareness about a major cause. With the help of Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, Save With Stories aims to bring food and books to children around the world.
"THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN depend on the school for food. Responding to the needs of children during these school closings @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, mobile food trucks and programs Community feeding with funds to do whatever it takes – they do it better, and also with educational toys, books and worksheets to make sure their brains are full as well as their bellies, "the publication read in part.
As for baby Archie's birthday, plans for each and every celebration remain top secret as the couple continues to raise him in Southern California.
While a source shared that the couple hoped to celebrate with the royal family, the Coronavirus The pandemic affected the plans, making the celebration much more intimate.
But like many families, technology allows people to stay in touch and perhaps share a birthday message.
"We have been talking to the whole family online,quot; Prince william previously shared with the BBC. "It has been a great way to stay in touch."
Kate Middleton He added: "These are really difficult times, especially in family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. Therefore, we are making sure to share the birthday calls and keep in touch with each other."
