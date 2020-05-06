The Leonard Fournette-Jaguars shopping series just took another interesting turn

The Jaguars and Leonard Fournette are poised to execute it.

That's, at least, according to Jacksonville CEO Dave Caldwell, who revealed in the Pro Football Talk PM Podcast that the team will "move forward,quot; with Fournette on the field for the 2020 season, a reversal of the exchange rumors that They had suggested some separation with the fourth overall draft pick in the 2017 franchise.

"There was some minor discussion with that, but nothing substantial during the draft or before the draft," Caldwell said on the podcast. "I think the mentality is that we are going to move forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good conversation with him on Friday. I know that coach Marrone has had some conversations with him."

"He seems to be in good shape and mental mindset, and we feel he will have a great season this year."

The Jaguars rejected Fournette's fifth year option, making him a free agent after the 2020 NFL season. The beleaguered running back comes from a 15-game, 1,152-yard season, but has only paydirt three times, his lowest TD total in his three seasons.

Fournette has been wounded, disciplined, and reportedly bought while in Jacksonville, so the sudden reinstatement by the organization to keep him in Jags' uniform before the start of the season will surely not come across any type of headlines or speech. year. Especially considering the totally healthy relationship between Jacksonville and running back Yannick Ngakoue.

Jacksonville has put itself in a difficult position as a franchise, considering that the team had visited the AFC championship game and had stayed a quarter before advancing to the Super Bowl. Since then, the Jags have parted ways with some top-tier talent, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Fournette may be the next to leave.

When Fournette is on the field, he's been an effective player, racking up 3,640 yards of scrimmage in 36 regular-season games with the Jaguars. The former No. 4 overall pick missed eight games in 2018 and has dealt with persistent injuries throughout his career.

But now Jacksonville expects Fournette to turn the page as the Jags seek to turn a corner.