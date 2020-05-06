The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, as protesters recently gather outside the Georgia State Capitol

# Roommates, as many are still filled with shock and outrage after Ahmaud Arbery's mindless death, there have now been some interesting developments. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is officially investigating the case, and local protesters flooded the Georgia Capitol to demand justice for Arbery.

@WSBTV reports, following the suggestion by the Georgia District Attorney that Ahmaud Arbery, 25, chief of the case before the grand jury, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also teamed up to investigate the tragic incident. The GBI announced earlier this week that the decision to help with the case was requested. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said he expects swift justice regarding the murder and Gov. Brian Kemp echoed his remarks.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters stood in front of the Georgia Capitol demanding justice for Arbery and the arrest of the suspects, Gregory McMichael, 56, a former Glynn County Police officer and investigator with the District Attorney's Office. Brunswick Judicial Circuit and his son, Travis McMichael, 25.

"Based on the video and news I have seen, I am deeply concerned by the events surrounding the Ahmaud Arbery shooting," Carr said. "I hope that justice will be done as quickly as possible, and I am ready to support the Director of GBI. Reynolds, DA Durden and the local community. "

Ahmaud Arbery was killed after being shot by a man in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, according to a Glynn County police report. The man who shot him, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, both white, said they thought Arbery was a suspect related to recent robberies and that they were trying to arrest a citizen when the shooting occurred.

