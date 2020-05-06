The Eddy review: Damien Chazelle's jazz drama sounds wonderful but the plot seems like an afterthought

To paraphrase the old joke about vegans, we know that Damien Chazelle loves jazz because he tells us about it. Your debut, Lash, represented the sado-masochistic relationship between a drum teacher and his student. Monitoring, La La LandIt was a dream musical game in Hollywood that earned Chazelle the Oscar for Best Director when he was only 32 years old.

After that he did First man, a well received but not musical biographical film by Neil Armstrong. Perhaps wanting a break from the box office hits, Chazelle gives up on the big screen here for eight episodes on Netflix, and takes as its theme a small jazz club called The Eddy in a Paris suburb. This is not the city of the Louvre and the lights, but a filthy and liminal world of towers and busy immigrants.

André Holland plays Elliot, a once famous American jazz pianist who has been unable to play since his son died. He is separated from his wife, who lives in New York, and more recently from Maja (Joanna Kulig), the singer of the club, who Elliot directs with his friend Farid (Tahar Rahim). At the beginning of the first episode, The Eddy is almost a place, where musicians who are not clicking to play in empty rooms. Money is tight, artists are restless. Elliot's teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) jumps into this charged situation, escaping a scandal with her stepfather in New York.





Each episode focuses on a different character, showing how they fight to cast aside their demons in the service of perfect minutes of music each night. The musician's life takes the usual price in the form of breaks, drug abuse and poverty. Everything is shot in a shaky low-grain verite style, with the city drawn in blues and grays. Once or twice it was Bourne-esque, in a good way. It's surprising about Chazelle, and it makes a refreshing change from the usual glitter of prestigious television. He directs the first two episodes himself and sets the tone for the rest. He is obviously happier at acting out rehearsal and acting scenes, and these sequences have all the time and space they need.

In contrast with LashBy jazz standards, all songs are original, written by Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber. Sir Humphrey might have called this a brave decision, but the cast really can play. Kulig is a famous singer in her native Poland; Some of the band are professional jazz musicians in their early acting roles. As the scruffy virtuoso, Holland keeps it all together, but has the support, especially from Stenberg and Adil Dehbi, who plays Sim, the club's dreamy bartender.

The whirlpool it flows less smoothly when it comes to everything besides music. It is written by Jack Thorne, the prolific British writer behind Its dark materials, the Harry Potter play, and a billion other things. Although the script is perfunctory, especially the way the dialogue is skipped between English and French (and Polish, Arabic, and Serbian), sometimes the plot, a standard gangster debt scenario, feels like a late occurrence. You have a feeling that everyone would rather just sit and watch the music.

The whirlpool it reminds me of Treme, David Simon's follow-up to The wire, in which he was given the freedom to create a loving tribute to the music of New Orleans. The music was irreproachable, but everything else seemed slow. If you liked the rehearsal scenes in Lash, you will really enjoy this. But where in that movie they were in the service of a tight story, here are the highs of swirling, forgiving episodes that last over an hour. The whirlpool It is an attractive image, a contemplative lagoon of calm outside the hustle and flow of everyday life, but the other thing is that you go around in circles and really don't get anywhere. It is not exactly my rhythm.

The Eddy arrives on Netflix on May 8