The document on climate change "2040" establishes the virtual launch of the USA. USA For June 5: Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Gameau's documentary 2040, which was a hit in Australia and New Zealand last year, raising nearly $ 1 million, will launch in the United States through distributor Together Films.

The film will be released on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day, as a virtual theatrical release, with the distributor looking for a team with US theaters. USA And non-theatrical organizations to screen the film online. It will be accompanied by a week of live questions and answers and panel discussions on your topic.

Motivated by his 4-year-old daughter and concern for the planet he will inherit, the film follows Gameau as he embarks on a global journey to discover what the planet's future might look like by 2040 if we adopt the best solutions. already available to us, and we quickly move them to the mainstream.

Together Films founder and CEO Sarah Mosses said: “We are very passionate about bringing 2040 the US market to inspire the implementation of positive solutions to the climate crisis. Originally intended as a traditional theatrical release, we have found a creative solution to tailor our plans to reach an even broader audience in the United States. We want to expand the limits of this virtual theatrical launch by partnering with theaters and theme groups across the country. If you have been raising your voice for the climate movement, join us and host a screening of 2040 to celebrate World Environment Day. "

Along with the launch, Together is promoting The Regeneration action campaign, which aims to empower the public to learn about climate change. In Australia, the campaign has raised over $ 1 million for climate solutions.