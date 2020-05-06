"The days are erasing together" – Up News Info

A new Comcast study echoes a popular sentiment of many Americans living through COVID-19: "The days are clouding over."

This was described by the cable and broadband giant in a blog post on Wednesday, noting that in the past two weeks Monday has become a more popular viewing day than Saturday in its approximately 20 million video houses. in the U.S. Weekday viewing has generally reached typical weekend levels, and total viewing time is much higher.

By examining the audience through its Xfinity X1, Flex, Stream, and non-X1 set-top boxes, the company found that the average household is devoting a full day of work to watching additional television (linear and streaming) every week. The average customer is now looking at 66 hours a week, compared to 57 in early March. Orders to stay home from many US states. USA They entered into force in mid-March.

Late at night it has gained 40% since the beginning of March, especially the hours between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. That pattern probably correlates to a 6% drop in display between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

News programming has seen a dramatic 64% jump since early March, although it peaked during the week of March 30. Since then, Comcast has recorded a 30% decrease in COVID related commands issued for its remote control voice search. Dramatic programming has seen a rebound, while reality, comedy, and action have remained relatively flat. (See the table below).

In separate interviews with Up News Info in March, Comcast CTO Matt Zelesko and Brynn Lev, VP, Video and Entertainment offered some insights on how they were responding to COVID-19.

Zelesko noted that Comcast's goal has long been to make the customer experience as seamless as possible. While many pay TV providers are now integrating third-party applications into their offerings, Comcast came early to that game, recognizing that broadband would drive those options even if customers cut traditional video cable. (Hulu is the latest arrival on Xfinity platforms). Offered for free to the company's broadband subscribers, Flex is similar to Roku or other connected devices, offering a variety of Internet channels and content that consumers want.

During the particular coronavirus pandemic, Zelesko said, "Customers don't necessarily want to get stuck from one application to another." The explosion of streaming and subscription options, he added, means "the customer suddenly has a much more difficult job of subscribing to all of these services and figuring out which one to go to." (Comcast has just released Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming offering.)

Flex and X1 have deliberately sought to direct viewers to individual shows rather than networks or distributors. If you like certain genres, stars or programming themes, they will be identified regardless of where they originate.

This targeting is "probably a source of a bit of tension with content creators and providers themselves," Zelesko said. “Netflix would prefer that everyone log on to Netflix and find out there. But if we are happy here, then we are driving much more towards the programs that someone wants to watch, not necessarily where they are watching it. "

Lev, a 15-year veteran of the company, has had his hands full during COVID-19 given the unique operating environment and the combination of constant change and stasis in the home. Your unit has had to continually adjust the process of how Comcast presents its offering through its menus and programming guide, as well as other discovery tools such as voice.

The goal is to strike a balance between machine learning and the human element, he said. “A large part of our guide is data driven, for sure. That is definitely a great piece. … We married the publishing house and the human curatorship on top of that. I've implemented more than one way for publishers to have that kind of freedom. "

Especially this spring, he added, "the only thing algorithms aren't great at is knowing what frame of mind you're in."

Here is a Comcast chart illustrating visualization by gender before and during the pandemic: