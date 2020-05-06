The creator of & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; has to rethink the plot of season 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic

WENN

Weeks after COVID-19 closed productions worldwide, Ryan Murphy admits that he has been contemplating delaying production for a year or changing the subject.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced television guru Ryan Murphy to rethink the plot for the upcoming season of "American horror story"because the filming was" weather dependent ".

The writer / producer had been preparing to start work on the tenth season of the hit drama show when the COVID-19 crisis hit in March, shutting down productions worldwide.

It is still unknown when filming will resume, and as a result, Murphy has been debating whether to delay production for a year or change the season 10 theme entirely so that he and his cast and crew can begin filming new episodes of the anthology series when US authorities lift blockade restrictions

"A lot of what I was going to shoot depended on a very specific moment, it was a weather dependent show," Murphy told TheWrap. "So now I don't know (what will happen with season 10) … I don't know if I will accelerate another season or wait until next year to film this one."

He continued, "You know, so far no one (from the FX network) has called me and said, 'OK, we have a plan to move forward on the shoot.' So until that day, everyone is pause".

"I honestly don't know (what we'll do). But it's a great season and I know that all the actors are hell-bent on getting into it, so that's all I know."

Murphy has been keeping details about the upcoming "American Horror Story" a secret, though before the Hollywood shutdown, he confirmed the return of the franchise's regulars. Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossmanand Billie lourdas well as the participation of special guests Macaulay Culkin.

He shared the casting news via Instagram in February, when he seemed to hint at a beach theme by revealing each name in a context with waves crashing on the sand like Orville Peck"Dead of Night" was played over the footage.

Season 10 will premiere later this year.