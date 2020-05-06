The cast of "Waco,quot; vs. Your real life counterparts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The cast of "Waco" vs. Your real life counterparts

Taylor Kitsch really transformed into David Koresh.

one]

Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh

Paramount Network, McLennan County Sheriff's Office / Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

This is an undated backup photo of David leader David Branch Koresh before the 1993 Waco siege.


2]

Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh

Paramount Network, AP Photo

This is an undated photo of Rachel before the Waco siege in 1993.


3]

Rory Culkin as David Thibodeau

Paramount Network, Chris Pizzello / AP

This was David in 1997. He was one of the few survivors of the Waco siege in 1993. In addition, he was a consultant to the series.


4]

Paul Sparks as Steve Schneider

Paramount Network, Elizabeth Baranyai / Getty Images

This is an undated photo of Steve before the Waco siege in 1993.


5]

Andrea Riseborough as Judy Schneider

Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtube.com

This is what Judy looked like while living in the Waco complex.


6]

John Leguizamo as Robert Rodriguez

Red Paramount, Joe Marquette / AP

This was Robert in 1995 as he testified on Capitol Hill about the Waco siege. In the series, Robert's name was changed to Jacob Vázquez.

%MINIFYHTML146b4647a9059ef2d186ab90cc7b8a2e14%


7]

Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner

Paramount Pictures, Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

This was Gary in 2018. He worked as a consultant on the series.


8]

Taylor and Melissa as David and Rachel

Paramount Network, Elizabeth Baranyai / Getty Images

This is David, Rachel, and their son, Cyrus, in 1986.


9]

Taylor playing "My Sharona,quot; as David

Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtu.be

This is David playing in undated images before the Waco siege.


10]

Melissa as Rachel with one of her children.

Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtu.be


eleven]

And finally, Taylor preaching to Branch Davidians like David

Paramount Network, ABC News / Via youtu.be

This is David talking to his followers in undated images before the Waco siege.


TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here