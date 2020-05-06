The cast of "Waco,quot; vs. Your real life counterparts

Taylor Kitsch really transformed into David Koresh.
Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh
Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh
Rory Culkin as David Thibodeau
Paul Sparks as Steve Schneider
Andrea Riseborough as Judy Schneider
John Leguizamo as Robert Rodriguez
Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner
Taylor and Melissa as David and Rachel
Taylor playing "My Sharona,quot; as David
Melissa as Rachel with one of her children.
And finally, Taylor preaching to Branch Davidians like David
