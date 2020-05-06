The best Stephen King Hollywood adaptations of the last decade

Stephen King, known for his horror masterpieces, has been one of Hollywood's most adapted authors. Since Brian DePalma adapted Carrie in 1976, the author has become a kind of good luck charm for filmmakers. Almost all adaptations of his turns to box office gold. While there have been movies galore in his books, the current group of filmmakers is giving them a modern, basic touch that is more in keeping with his writing. Featuring a list of five of Hollywood's best Stephen King adaptations of recent times. His novels have always turned the pages and we hope that the films adapted from them will help him forget the passing of time as he savors them during quarantine.

Carrie (2013)

Director: Kimberly Peirce

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Judy Greer, Portia Doubleday, Julianne Moore

It is the third adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 novel of the same name and the fourth film in the Carrie franchise. The film is a modern remake of Stephen King's novel about a shy girl marginalized by her peers and protected by her deeply religious mother, who uses her telekinetic powers to devastating effect after falling victim to a cruel prank at her birthday party. graduation. Carrie White (Chloë Grace Moretz) is prettier than Sissy Spacek from Brian DePalma's 1976 version. Her mother Margaret (Julianne Moore), who thinks measurement is a sin, sees her powers as signs of evil. Carrie is a battered girl, she radiates a sense of worthlessness. When ridiculed without measure, she lashes out in the only way she can: by using telekinesis. She violently kills most of the students present at the dance and then kills her mother as well. The film is directed by a director and, as such, delves more into the heroine's feelings than her incredible powers. His relationship with his mother is examined here extensively. Carrie could have turned out differently if she had a loving mother, a family to turn to. Because she is not well fed, her powers, which could have been used for good, become instruments of hatred, of destruction.

It is (2017)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård

The film is adapted from Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name. Critics praised the current film as better than director 1990's adaptation of director Tommy Lee Wallace. It is a coming-of-age saga where a group of children is bullied by a dancing clown, who is truly a malevolent spirit who persecutes his city every 27 years and takes advantage of children. The clown makes them face their worst fears and, ironically, helps them accept the real horrors they face in real life. He lives somewhere in the sewers and the young people unite against Him and almost kill Him. As he enters the tunnels, he warns that he will return and chase them as adults. Everyone vows to meet once more if that happens. The clown was used sparingly, as the director created an atmosphere where his own brain forces him to seek danger in dark places. Bill Skarsgård was highly praised for rehearsing the clown. A sequel, Chapter Two (2019) took the story when children are adults.

Gerald's Game (2017)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood

Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) are having trouble in their marriage and decide to spice things up on vacation together in a secluded lake house. Gerald fastens Jessie with a handcuff on each wrist attached to the bedposts and begins to portray a rape fantasy that he is not comfortable with. They have an argument and in the midst of that, he has a massive heart attack and dies instantly. She is tied to the bed and there is no one to help her. She begins to hallucinate where her much safer self has a series of conversations with Gerald's ghost. She is more assertive towards him and they end up solving some of their differences. She tells him about a hidden memory from a long time ago, which could be one of the reasons why she doesn't share a level of intimacy with her husband. He also continues to see another figure in the house, whom the ghost says is the figure of death. She cuts herself off and manages to pull a hand out of the cuff, using blood as a lubricant. He is unleashed, but passes out due to dehydration and blood loss. Later, it follows that a serial killer was actually present in the lake house. The novel was announced as non-filmable until this adaptation appeared. The director made smart use of having appearances of Jessie and Gerald talking to each other, pulling their troubles out of the closet.

Pet Sematary (2019)

Director: Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

Starring: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie

The film is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), a Boston doctor tired of life in the big city, changes with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two children, eight-year-old Ellie (Jeté Laurence) and Gage (the twins Hugo and Lucas Lavoie), to a quiet backwater in Maine. They instantly fall in love with their new house, the only flaw of which is that it's too close to a highway that sees huge trucks roaring all day. Her cat, Church, falls prey to an accident one day, and that's when her neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), tells Louis about an old cemetery where pets miraculously come alive. The church returns but it is wilder and more neglected in appearance. But the family doesn't care about the few extra scratches for sure. Things get complicated when Ellie is knocked down by a truck at full speed. Anguished Louis also buries her in the former resting place, leading to devastating results for all. A father's anger and helplessness at the end of events are effectively captured, as is a mother's rejection of something she believes is no longer her child. It's the emotional strain that affects you instead of Ellie's antics.

Dr. dream (2019)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis

Doctor Sleep is a sequel to The Shining (1980). Director Mike Flanagan has made his film in such a way that it not only adapts the Doctor Sleep book, but also connects with the cinematic universe of the film The Shining. And therein lies his genius. The Kubrick movie is such an iconic product that it would be silly to match it head-on. And thus, Flanagan has toned down the elements of terror, especially in the first half. What he has done instead is give us an idea of ​​the mind of a person who "shines,quot;. Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) is the son of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson). Having escaped the horrors of the Overlook Hotel in 1980, he moved to Florida with his mother. The supernatural has not abandoned him and he continues to have ghostly visits. A friendly spirit teaches you how to counter them. But he grows up to be an alcoholic and broken individual. Cross swords with a group of spirit vampires and your life changes dramatically. While the Kubrick movie focused primarily on Jack Nicholson and settled on one location, the current movie is more of a multi-character, multi-location movie that addresses different points of view. It's a slow burner that leads to an explosive climax that makes smart use of a familiar landscape.