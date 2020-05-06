The Azusa family mourns the loss of their husband and father due to COVID-19 and asks people to stay home a little longer – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Luciana Ramírez stood outside her home on Tuesday with her daughters Beatriz and Alexia, who were on the other side of a chain link fence.

That small distance likely kept Alexia healthy, even after 10 members of her family contracted the new coronavirus, including Luciana, Beatriz, and their father, Guillermo Ramírez.

Despite Guillermo's aggressive precautions, such as wearing a mask and gloves and washing his groceries and shoes after returning home, the virus still reached Azusa's home and eventually sent three to the hospital.

"I thought,‘ Dad, let me in there and I can take care of you guys, "Alexia said.

But her father, in an effort to keep her healthy, would not let her approach the front door.

Luciana said her husband was ill at home for nine days before going to the hospital.

"He wanted to go home," he said.

And everyone thought Guillermo would go home, but just as the doctors were preparing to put him on a ventilator, he died.

"I know I have to go on, but I feel like I don't want to go on without him," Luciana said.

It has been a week since Luciana lost her husband, and best friend of 30 years, and her seven seven children lost their father.

"I would change anything to get my father back," Beatriz said. "Anything."

And the family said they could not believe that people were organizing protests to return to business.

"They are protesting," Luciana said. "They are standing next to each other."

The family said the most thoughtful thing people could do to honor the lives of those who died from COVID-19, and save the lives of their loved ones, would be to stay home a little longer.

"People don't want to take this seriously," said Alexia. "That hurts. I hate it."

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Guillermo's funeral.