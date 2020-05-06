The & # 39; Little Women & # 39; star, Ms. Minnie was chasing her boyfriend, in the Fatal Car Crash glitch

Instagram

New details of "Little woman: Atlanta "star Ms. MinnieDeath has emerged, revealing that there is more to the story than was previously claimed by his management team. While it was previously said that she was killed in a hit-and-run accident, it is now reported that she caused the fatal car accident.

According to TMZ, who obtained the accident report, the 34-year-old woman, whose real name is Ashley Ross, "lost control of her car while traveling south on one side of the road, causing her to turn the wheel toward the right". According to the testimony of an eyewitness and the observation of the officer who responded, "he briefly left the road before turning violently to the left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane."

The other driver was reportedly rushed to a hospital with complaints of pain, while Minnie was not responded to at the scene. An autopsy was not performed on the reality TV star, but she is likely to be listed as deceased from trauma from the accident.

The crash report also indicates that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to any of the drivers. However, he determined that Minnie was at fault in the accident.

Confirming the report, Gossip of the City adds that Minnie was chasing her man in the car that night of the accident. However, it is unknown what event led her to chase her boyfriend at high speed.

Minnie passed away on Monday, April 27. At the time, her management said in a statement posted on her Instagram page: "With deep sadness we confirm on behalf of the Ashley Ross family, also known as & # 39; Minnie & # 39; of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to wounds from a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. "

A memorial is planned for her on Saturday, May 9 and will begin at 1:30 p.m. ITS T. Fans and friends can pay respect through a live broadcast.