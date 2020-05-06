The & # 39; friendship & # 39; Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt's no-dating continues

Image: Getty

Lace Pitt and Alia Shawkat they're probably just looking to hang out, smoke pot, collaborate on the kind of art hobbies you adopt when you're an incredibly famous middle-aged Oscar winner who just needs sensation something new What business does any of us have involved in what is clearly an average, non-sexual relationship, not between two people who are sure just friends?

We weekly He "reports" that Shawkat has not stopped riding his bike to Pitt's house to sculpt self-portraits and collaborate in his art studio. Considering that it was art that brought them together first, to be just friends! I'm not surprised by development. A fountain spills out: "They are spending a lot of time. They are only about 10 minutes from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad's place whenever they have time to relax. Everything is very organic and easy" . Later, they state that "she has been by his side in the art studio", where together "they exchange ideas" about "projects" in which they can "get involved".

Also, the outfits he wears while cycling to Pitt's house are not the kind of thing a girl like Shawkat would wear when trying to seduce her best friend, the famous movie actor. You're giving me the New England Inspector's gadget. None of this says, “Beep beep, get out of my way. I'm going to break my tooth so my hot boyfriend can cheat on me! "

Image: Grating

Anyway, a second source that claims to be aware of the couple's restriction of closure that breaks the "friendship" insists that they are single best friends. It seems like a satisfactory enough answer to me! As I have been saying, this is a completely regular friendship between two completely normal people who just want to hang out and "make art" together. Good luck on that bike, Shawkat! Don't keep your friend or the paparazzi waiting. [We weekly]

Adele She has posted to Instagram for the first time since 2019. With it comes a wave of articles and media claims about her weight loss. The vultures in the space of health and well-being are already jumping in the opportunity to to sell their services while the media I can not help but cast from side to side about how inspiring is that she threw seven reported stones or 98 pounds.

What these media ignore, of course, is that weight loss is the least interesting story about Adele right now. I mean, have you thought about his possible divorce agreement? As is, below California law, considering that you both live and work and own property and businesses here, could be entitled to half of all the money you have earned and the property you have purchased since you were married in 2020. I prefer everyone to talk about that!

In case it gets deleted forever, I've preserved this loving and healthy Twitter exchange between new parents Claire Boucher and Elon Musk.