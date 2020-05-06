The 33 shades of Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lipstick are now half price

50% discount on Le Marc lipstick The | $ 16 | Marc Jacobs

Normally $ 36, Le Marc lipstick boast about ten hours staying power and as bearer of # 218 (Clara), It is not far. Getting it for $ 16 it's even better myeffectively this is a two for one sale if you want it to be. Almost all of these sold out on Sephora so seeing them in stock here is a great opportunity To try some shades. But buy fast won't last once word gets out outside.

%MINIFYHTMLbd05bd25c874800e9c4cc57e48eb0f7614%

You can also receive a additional 10% discount with code SALE10.

Marc Jacobs Beauty is currently offering free shipping.