Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls for "Immediate Release,quot; of Shelley Luther, Owner of Imprisoned Dallas Salon – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the "immediate release,quot; of the Dallas salon owner who was arrested and sent to jail for opening his business in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott's orders to stay at the home.

Shelley Luther, owner of the A La Mode Room, was sentenced to seven days in prison Tuesday after Dallas Judge Eric Moye said she violated those orders while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Paxton said he believes the judge is abusing his authority and that his arrest seems like a "political trick." In a full statement, Paxton said:

"I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, imprisoned a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to feed her." your family's table, ”said Attorney General Paxton. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which appears to be another political trick in Dallas. You should free Mrs. Luther immediately.

The attorney general sent a letter to Moye, saying that his sentence was "significantly overboard." He mentioned that Abbott's new executive order will allow him to operate businesses starting Friday.

The new order Abbott announced earlier this week allows more companies like salons and hair salons to reopen on Friday, May 8. This occurs a week after non-core companies such as retail stores and restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

Paxton said jailing Luther for seven days, which overlaps with his ability to run his business, is "unjustifiable."

Abbott also released a statement, saying he agrees with Paxton to ask for his release.

%MINIFYHTMLccb97f57a964b2769df955e163a1075e14%

“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action of the Dallas judge, imprisoning Shelley Luther for seven days. As I've made clear in previous statements, jailing Texans for breach of executive orders should always be the last option available. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieve that goal than jailing a Texas mother. "

Luther received a cease and desist letter last week from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to close her classroom, but she publicly tore it up.

Luther and his salon were also fined $ 500 for each day it was open, for a total of seven as of Tuesday. Moye said his classroom will continue to be fined every day it is open until the new order allows it to reopen on Friday.

During their court appearance on Tuesday, Moye and Luther made statements to each other.

"If you want to take this opportunity to recognize that your own actions were selfish, putting your own interests above those of the community in which you live," Moye said, offering him the opportunity to avoid jail. She said she would consider only giving him a fine, if she apologized, acknowledged that she was wrong, and agreed to keep her business closed until Friday, when the governor announced that all classrooms could open.

“I have great respect for this court and the laws. I have never been in this position before and it is not a place I want to be in, "Luther replied." But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my children is not selfish. Stylists who are hungry because they prefer to feed their children. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than feeding children, then go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to close the room. "

Luther's attorney, Warren Norred, said they would appeal the judge's decision.

This is a developing story and will be updated