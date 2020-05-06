Tekashi 6ix9ine says it will launch live on Instagram this Friday

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been fairly calm since his early release from prison thanks to the coronavirus outbreak: the rapper announced that he would host his first Instagram Live session this Friday (May 8).

"I'M GOING LIVE ON FRIDAY 3:00 PM EST."

"Let's start this party," the publication captioned. "Don't be scared now."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here