Tekashi 6ix9ine says it will launch live on Instagram this Friday

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been fairly calm since his early release from prison thanks to the coronavirus outbreak: the rapper announced that he would host his first Instagram Live session this Friday (May 8).

"I'M GOING LIVE ON FRIDAY 3:00 PM EST."

"Let's start this party," the publication captioned. "Don't be scared now."

We're not sure who exactly would be scared of the rapper jumping live … But it's likely only promotional for his next single, which will also be released on Friday.

Tekashi cooperated with the government against Anthony & # 39; Harv & # 39; Ellison and other members of Nine Trey. Last month, the judge ordered Tekashi's release to home confinement earlier this month due to the risk the virus posed to the rapper. He reportedly suffers from asthma.

Ellison, who also has a pre-existing, was denied early release by the same judge, who claimed that the gang member, who had kidnapped Tekashi a couple of years ago, was a danger to the public.