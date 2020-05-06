Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine & # 39; s Baby Mama: 50 Cent taught 6ix9ine...

Tekashi 6ix9ine & # 39; s Baby Mama: 50 Cent taught 6ix9ine How to hide money!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Sara Molina, the baby mom of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, says 50 Cent taught her to hide money, addressing her current girlfriend, Jade.

"[Tekashi] told me how he was going to hide the money from you. He told me that he was going to hide his damn money from child support and the damn charities because 50 taught him. He was going to that … just not taking care of your daughter ".

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©