Tekashi 6ix9ine & # 39; s Baby Mama: 50 Cent taught 6ix9ine How to hide money!

Sara Molina, the baby mom of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, says 50 Cent taught her to hide money, addressing her current girlfriend, Jade.

"[Tekashi] told me how he was going to hide the money from you. He told me that he was going to hide his damn money from child support and the damn charities because 50 taught him. He was going to that … just not taking care of your daughter ".

Sara recently claimed that Tekashi had not visited her daughter. In March, he alleged that despite the fact that the rapper is not interested in seeing his son, Tekashi's mother is actively trying to keep a close bond with the girl and had been in close contact for the past month.

Sources close to the rapper say he is waiting until the social distancing due to the pandemic ends. They also say that Sara is desperately trying to get back with him, but Tekashi doesn't want to rekindle their relationship. He also reportedly wants to settle custody with the courts.