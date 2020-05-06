Teddy Riley: Me and Bobby Brown argue about & # 39; My prerogative & # 39;

The single may be one of the biggest hits of Bobby Brown's career, but producer Teddy Riley said he and Brown argued about & # 39; My Prerogative & # 39 ;, and almost passed the song on to another artist.

"Actually, for & # 39; My prerogative & # 39 ;, we did it at home. He sang it just the way we wanted it. We were playing like a bull and that's how it's supposed to be. You have to keep the same thing when you get to the studio, "Riley told Yes, Girl of Essence magazine. podcast

"The problem was that when we got to the studio and it was time to sing, I wanted to go to tenor-only mode. I thought, 'This song is too loud for some tenor-only mode.'"

He continued: "I thought, 'Well, listen. We don't have to do this' and then [Bobby] abandoned me … I thought: 'I could take this song and give it to someone else.' But this was done strictly for him. "

He says Brown left the studio for three hours before returning. He advised Riley that if it didn't work out, they would do it their way. The rest was history …