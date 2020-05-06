Home Entertainment Teddy Riley: Me and Bobby Brown argue about & # 39; My...

Teddy Riley: Me and Bobby Brown argue about & # 39; My prerogative & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The single may be one of the biggest hits of Bobby Brown's career, but producer Teddy Riley said he and Brown argued about & # 39; My Prerogative & # 39 ;, and almost passed the song on to another artist.

"Actually, for & # 39; My prerogative & # 39 ;, we did it at home. He sang it just the way we wanted it. We were playing like a bull and that's how it's supposed to be. You have to keep the same thing when you get to the studio, "Riley told Yes, Girl of Essence magazine. podcast

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©