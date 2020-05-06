Talia Balsam in "South Mountain,quot;, "Mad Men,quot;, husband John Slattery – Up News Info Los Angeles

Acting has always been the main thing for Talia Balsam.

Balsam's two parents were actors, Balsam's first husband was George Clooney, and she acted with her husband John Slattery in "Mad Men,quot;. While Balsam has made a name for himself on television shows like "Divorce," "Homeland," and "Mad Men," the actor recently had the opportunity to star in a movie called "South Mountain," about a woman who gets her life by setback for her husband and children.

"It was great. The way the movie plays out is exactly how I felt while we were doing it," Balsam said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. "We shot in order and the story evolves that way. It's almost like a play in sections You can watch the movie and see how it settles in. It's really beautiful I loved the movie It's a middle-aged story This marriage ends abruptly and a new family and baby come in When you think life It goes one way, it is very difficult to reorganize.

Balsam believes in getting parts for a specific reason and felt a little kinship with her character Lila in the movie because her son was preparing to go to college while she was making the movie. While the actor has had many excellent experiences in his career, one of his favorites was "Mad Men,quot; because it is a great show of all time and he worked directly with her husband Slattery.

"Sometimes I feel like it's the first day of school at work, but with Mad Men I didn't feel that way because I knew everyone there," Balsam said. "That makes me nervous too, but I knew Matt Weiner and he was a big part. That made me less nervous and you feel like you're so dressed up in the costume and all. I loved doing that job. I think a lot of the same things are happening with different clothes. Some people would say that we have changed a lot in the workplace, but I think I could have been saying not so much. "

"South Mountain,quot; now airs on VOD. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.